In overtime, Foz Cataratas eliminates Corinthians from the Futsal League | futsal

First place in their group in the initial phase of the 2021 Futsal League, Foz Cataratas confirmed their favoritism and advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. This Monday, the team passed Corinthians with 5-1 in normal time and then 0-0 in overtime, in which they had a draw advantage. With the result, the people from Paraná face São José in the quarterfinals, while Corinthians closes the competition with the worst campaign since 2009.

1 of 2 Foz celebrates goal against Corinthians in futsal — Photo: Nilton Rolin/LNF Foz celebrates goal against Corinthians in futsal — Photo: Nilton Rolin/LNF

The first game of the round of 16 was won by Corinthians by 4-2 and, thus, the team played for a draw this Monday. As Foz won in normal time, they could play for a draw in overtime, as they had a better campaign in the first phase. The goal difference does not matter in the regulation.

The first half ended 3-0 for the Paraná, with two goals by William and one by Biel. In the second half, Corinthians even came back, but Foz defended very well, especially with goalkeeper Peixe. With eight minutes to go, Guilhermão scored Corinthians’s first goal, but Gabriel made it 4-1 and Kauê expanded in the sequence. Final 5-1 and the teams went into overtime with two five-minute halves.

2 of 2 Foz X Corinthians in the Futsal League Round of 16 — Photo: Nilton Rolin/LNF Foz X Corinthians in the Round of 16 of the Futsal League — Photo: Nilton Rolin/LNF

In overtime, Corinthians spent most of the time in possession of the ball, but Foz locked himself in, giving the rival little chance of submission. The main chance was with Eder Lima, who hit the post with two minutes to go. The 0-0 tie in overtime gave Foz a spot.

This is, therefore, Corinthians’ worst campaign since 2009. Between 2010 and 2015, Corinthians fell six times in a row in the semifinals. In 2016, he took the title. In 2017, 2018 and 2019 the team lost in the quarterfinals and, last season, stopped in the semi.