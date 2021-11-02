In the month of the final, Libertadores’ profile shows images of the new Centenary lighting

Stage of the Libertadores decision between Palmeiras and Flamengo, the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo-URU, underwent improvements and testing periods with new reflectors. This Monday, Libertadores’ Twitter profile posted a video showing the new lighting for the grand final.

The final will be decided on November 27, at 5 pm (GMT). The government of Uruguay released 75% of the capacity of the Centenário stadium and it is expected that around 45 thousand people can be in the stands.

In addition to Libertadores, the venue will also receive the decision of Sul-Americana, on November 20th. The duel will be between Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino.

Last week, Conmebol released details about the opening of the ticket sales process for both finals and 20,000 tickets will be made available for each match. As agreed by the confederation with the clubs, each finalist will be responsible for managing their ticket sales policy for their fans.

