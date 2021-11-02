‘In the times of the Emperor’: find out how Nelio and Dolores’ first kiss will be

Daphne Bozaski is Dolores in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will kiss for the first time.

Everything will start when the two go together to Bahia after the death of Eudoro (José Dumont) to visit the family farm. There, he’ll end up declaring himself to the girl, but he’ll run away right away. The next day, the boy will try to sneak away, but Dolores will show up and ask him to stay.

Some time later, the young woman will be under a tree and will be surprised by the arrival of Nélio:

– I was thinking. I can’t go back on what I’ve done. Declaring myself to you… I never thought I’d have the courage. It was an act of desperation, forgive me.

– There is nothing to forgive.

– Dona Dolores, I can’t anymore… I can’t stand to stay by your side without… The only thing to do is stop teaching you.

– Not! No way. Your classes are the best thing in my life. I can think, speak better. Even Tonic (Alexander Nero) think I’m learning to be a person!

Nélio will claim that she is the best person in the world and that he can no longer find her, but Dolores will plead:

– Do not do this! If you stop classes, I’ll be the most unhappy woman in the world again. Before you showed up, I was sleeping next to Tonico, asking God not to dawn, not to have to face another day, not to remember that I was married to him! But now I just want the night to pass like a flash, for dawn soon, for you to arrive. With her lavender scent, her soft voice, her gentle manner, the way she smiles like that, when she likes something…

Then they will kiss passionately.

