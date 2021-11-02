Intel Core i9-12900K is 36% faster on Cinebench R20 in PL2 mode

Tests also show the different performances between modes on i5 and i7

even with the imminent release of Intel Alder Lake processors, results of leaked benchmarks don’t stop happening. A new test focuses on different modes (PL1 and PL2) that increases the frequencies and consumption of Intel processors, specifically the Unlocked CPUs already announced by Intel.

With the 12th generation of processors, Intel hasabandoned the traditional and well-known TDP nomenclature (Thermal Design Power) to use PBP (Base Power Processor) which basically refers to Power Limit 1 (PL1). The second phase (PL2) is now called Maximum Turbo Power (MTP).

The first is basically CPU operation in factory configuration. The second is the one that goes beyond TDP (PBP now) for a long period of time, that is, an automatic overclock. Now with tests involving the new Alder Lake processors, Intel wants reviewers to differentiate the modes used so there is no confusion on the part of consumers.

The print leaked on the Weibo social network by the user WolStame, who curiously is the product manager for desktop gamers at Lenovo China, shows the performance of “K” series CPUs running on a Lenovo Legion computer, according to the leaker in the Twitter 955Opro. The results show the different power profiles of Alder Lake CPUs.



The benchmark was done in Cinebench R20 in the test for multi-core using PL1 and PL2 (PBP and MTP, get used to it). The results show the different performances of the three unlocked CPUs that will inaugurate the 12th generation announced by Intel: i9-12900K, i7-12700k and i5-12600K.

Intel Core i9-12900K: PL2 – 10180, PL1 – 7492 – 136%

Intel Core i7-12700K: PL2 – 8677, PL1 – 6689 – 130%

Intel Core i5-12600K: PL2 – 6551 , PL1 – 5953 – 110%

The results show that the stronger the processor, the greater the performance increase between PBP and MTP modes. O i9-12900k reached 36% more, while the i7-12700K was 30% faster. The increase that different modes provide for the i5 will most likely not compensate for the increase in consumption.



The wait for real and official results is almost over with the release of the three CPUs shown here, in addition to the Z690 motherboards, for the day. November 4th, next Thursday. The other processors arrive next year.

What changes with Intel Alder Lake? We detail the technologies!

The company has made the biggest change to its products in the last decade



