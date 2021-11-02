Intel details Alder Lake chips and shows confidence to win back the public

Last Wednesday (27), after numerous rumors and leaks, Intel made official the long-awaited 12th generation Alder Lake processor family. Initially focused on desktops, the chips are the company’s first to adopt 10nm Intel 7 lithography, in addition to revolutionizing the company’s approach with the debut of a hybrid architecture, mixing high-performance cores with low-power cores.

Faced with a special moment for the giant from Santa Clara, the Canaltech had the opportunity to interview the marketing director of Intel Brazil, Carlos Augusto Buarque, who clarified the company’s plans with the Alder Lake family, including the main news and obstacles, as well as detailing how the company sees the advances of competitors, in particular from Apple and its proprietary chips.

Intel’s bet on hybrid architecture

Asked why Intel bets on a hybrid architecture, the executive explains that the company has been working with the concept for some years, since the conception of the Lakefield family, present in premium models such as Samsung’s Galaxy Book S and ThinkPad X1 Fold from Lenovo.

Launched in 2020, Lakefield processors were Intel’s first commercial products based on a hybrid architecture, and served as the foundation for the Alder Lake family (Image: Press Release/Intel)

Focused on delivering good performance with high energy efficiency, Lakefield chips were the basis for the development of the Alder Lake family, which now promises to bring efficient performance to desktops, more powerful notebooks and other consumer segments as well. “Is it over there [a linha Lakefield] allowed us to work with partners like Microsoft, to optimize Windows for this format”, explained the marketing director.

During the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft detailed how it collaborated with Intel to improve the new system’s scheduler, responsible for organizing the tasks sent to the processor, so that the hybrid architecture of the 12th generation Alder Lake could be properly used.

Problems with anti-piracy solutions

One concern leaked shortly before the announcement of the Alder Lake chips and confirmed after the release is the incompatibility of the new processors with certain anti-piracy DRM solutions such as the Denuvo.

The hybrid architecture of the Alder Lake line should still cause problems for some games that have anti-piracy solutions like Denuvo (Image: Playback/Intel)

Programs that need to recognize the machine’s CPU are most affected, as they would not be able to recognize the 12th gen hybrid design, thus preventing gamers from accessing the titles. Carlos explains that Intel is working with game developers and DRM solutions to fix the situation as quickly as possible, but there is no 100% effective solution.

Solutions like Denuvo may have trouble recognizing the hybrid architecture, but Intel is working with developers to ensure there is compatibility with as many programs as possible. Still, for older games, it’s up to the developer to update or not.

— Carlos Augusto Buarque, marketing director at Intel Brazil.

The executive points out that the joint work is also focused on making programs take full advantage of the new processor design, citing Thread Director, a hardware solution present on the chips that evaluates tasks in real time and dictates to the system operating the ideal core for each of them. “Even so, it is only in Windows 11 that the Alder Lake line will deliver the most that it can offer,” he explains.

Focus on enthusiasts as “influencers”

Unlike recent releases, Intel debuted 12th generation chips starting with desktops, with more premium solutions like the Core i9 12900K enthusiast chip. Also, at this first moment, only high-end motherboards with Z690 chipset will be available.

With the debut of numerous technologies, such as DDR5 memories and the PCI-E 5.0 bus, Intel decided to start with the enthusiast segment, which would end up influencing users from other segments (Image: Gigabyte)

Asked for the reasons behind this decision, Carlos remembers that this has always been the case in the past, and clarifies that the idea is to make enthusiasts a kind of group of “influencers” to popularize the Alder Lake family.

As we are debuting a number of new technologies [como as memórias DDR5 e o barramento PCI-E 5.0], we decided to focus on the enthusiastic audience. This audience will comment on the news, and will end up influencing more casual users.

The marketing director said there is no forecast at the moment for the most entry-level cards, of the B600 and H600 lines, nor for notebooks and tablets equipped with 12th generation chips, as the initial focus is on enthusiastic audiences, but he reinforced that these models will hit the market eventually.

The Alder Lake line will have more than 60 processors and more than 500 designs, which will serve all segments, with TDPs ranging from 9 W to 125 W.

Competition with Apple and ARM

Apple surprised the industry and consumers when it announced in 2020 that it would abandon the Intel processors used in Macs in favor of Apple Silicon, a bet of proprietary chips from the Cupertino giant based on the ARM architecture. With the M1 and, more recently, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the manufacturer shook the market delivering very high performance with high energy efficiency.

Intel claims to view competitors like Apple’s M1 line as healthy, but is confident the Alder Lake family will recapture the market (Image: Apple)

Asked how Intel deals with the success of Apple’s initiative, Carlos Augusto says that the company views these changes with good eyes, for forcing the evolution of the entire industry and of Intel itself. Still, the Santa Clara giant is confident the Alder Lake family will set an example for other companies.

For Intel, this competition is something healthy, which forces us and the entire market to evolve. But the Alder Lake line is very good, and we want our competitors to see that we have superior technology.

The executive also cites the recent speech of Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who wants to develop technologies superior to Apple so that eventually the partnership between the two companies is resumed. In addition, the marketing director highlights an advantage of the Core family and, in parallel, of Windows — the characteristic of an open platform, with several different component manufacturers, which give users freedom of choice.

Integration with Intel Arc Graphics Cards

The development of hybrid architecture isn’t the only impactful news that Intel is developing — the company is still working on the Intel Arc family, which marks the giant’s debut in the segment of video gamer cards, with a robust line that promises to deliver performance and enough thick features to compete with AMD’s established Radeon and Nvidia’s GeForce.

Intel Arc boards will be able to take advantage of new technologies from the Alder Lake family, and will feature Deep Link, working together with CPU and iGPU to deliver up to 40% more performance on professional workloads (Image: Playback/Intel)

According to Carlos Augusto, systems that combine Intel’s processing and graphics solutions will have unique features that will not be available on competing platforms.

The Intel Arc family will probably arrive in early 2022, and together with the Alder Lake chips will be able to take advantage of technologies that other platforms don’t have, such as DDR5 memories and PCI-E 5.0.

During the announcement of the Alder Lake family, Intel had already confirmed that the 12th generation will work in conjunction with Arc boards via Deep Link technology. With it, CPU, integrated GPU and dedicated GPU work together during intense workloads, such as rendering a video, to deliver up to 40% higher performance compared to systems that do not have the feature enabled, even if they bring all the solutions from Intel.

Transition to DDR5 and PCI-E 5.0

The interview ended by discussing Intel’s expectations for the future of DDR5 memories and the PCI-E 5.0 bus. According to the executive, it is not possible to establish a conclusive forecast for the adoption of the new features, but the company works to ensure that the transition between generations of technologies is smooth for users.

It’s hard to predict whether everything will work out, it will depend a lot on user adoption, but Intel is working to ensure that everything works properly, including supporting DDR4 memories along with the release of DDR5 memories.

The 12th generation of Intel Alder Lake processors officially arrives on the market this Thursday, November 4, including in Brazil, where the company’s hybrid processors will be sold for prices starting at R$2,499.