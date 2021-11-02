Inter fans demand attitude from Barcellos against journalists who doubted Yuri Alberto’s discomfort

At the last minute, when the ball was on its way to roll at Morumbi, Inter surprised and reported the absence of Yuri Alberto, alleging “discomfort in the left ankle”, generating suspicion on the part of some journalists. This is because the shirt 11 was one of the athletes hanging and would be out of Gre-Nal next Saturday, at home, if he took a new yellow card against São Paulo.

Journalists from Rádio Gaúcha such as André Silva and Maurício Saraiva, for example, made comments that displeased colorados, implying that Inter played a role in reporting the player’s last-minute injury.

Inter plays a big game and takes Yuri Alberto out of the game. But it is the press that invents these things that will save, preserve, etc. https://t.co/rYRG3q5Osz — Andre_SilvaRS (@Andre_SilvaRS) October 31, 2021

Underestimating the intelligence of others, discomfort in Yuri Alberto’s leg was announced. The 7×1 of Brazilian football has no end. — mauricio saraiva (@mauriciosar) October 31, 2021

Also known to the media in Rio Grande do Sul, Grêmio commentator Cesar Cidade Dias, from Grupo Bandeirantes, went even further in criticizing this fact:

“This shows the size of Inter. The size of Inter is this. I don’t give a damn about it. But the size of Inter is this. I even think that makes the Grêmio great. I don’t remember Grêmio in history saving to play Gre-Nal. Perhaps the best championship Inter can win this year is Grêmio’s relegation,” he said during Band’s journey after Grêmio 1×3 Palmeiras.

This set of facts motivated colorado fans to ask for an energetic action by president Alessandro Barcellos against the professionals who are doubting the club itself, since the notice of the absence of Yuri Alberto was officially given:

Yuri Alberto felt discomfort in his left ankle during the warm-up at Morumbi and is out of the game. Play Juan Cuesta — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 31, 2021

Check out some of the manifestations of Inter fans charging Barcellos:

Is the press in RS already talking about a single crowd after yesterday’s shame or is the subject still about Yuri Alberto’s ankle? Inter doctor and player were supposed to sue journalists who called him a liar. — Sports Almanac (@a_esportivo) November 1, 2021

Yuri Alberto felt his ankle but the ones who FELT it were sports journalists from RS. All wearing the shirt — Maydana (@maydancomy) October 31, 2021

Many journalists from Rio Grande do Sul do not yet understand the size of Inter. In the Newsroom, they are taking Yuri Alberto’s departure for granted and irreversible. Not Colorado @lucianopotter shows any indignation. it’s time for the president @BarcellosSCI show what came! pic.twitter.com/GwwG40HicM — JOURNAL DO INTERNACIONAL (@JornalDoInter) October 12, 2021

The gremio fans invade the field, attack officials, throw chairs at the photographers, but the agenda of some journalists is. “Ankle discomfort” that Yuri felt in the warm-up and those same ones calling President Barcellos a liar — Filipe Moreira (@realfilipemm) October 31, 2021

The least I hope is that the @SCInternational covers the journalist’s evidence since it seems that he, thousands of kilometers away, has more information than the club’s doctors. https://t.co/zF1qtRiIvd — Son (@_soncruz) November 1, 2021

WHAT ANSWERED AGUIRRE ABOUT YURI ALBERTO

At first question from your press conference after the 1-0 defeat, Colorado coach Diego Aguirre was asked about Yuri Alberto and assured that he was also surprised to be told by the doctor that he couldn’t play the player:

“Yuri was cast, you saw. I was surprised that Yuri stayed out. At 5 minutes the doctor called me saying he was out. I had to put Juan Cuesta. I cannot guarantee that Yuri will play Gre-Nal. He is doubt, Moses too. I can’t guarantee something that we have to see in the next few days”, said the Uruguayan.

If Corinthians draws or beats Chapecoense at home this Monday, Inter will lose a position falling to 7th place with 41 points.