Internal Revenue Auction has Mi 9T and retro video games for lower prices

The Internal Revenue Service started another of its auctions of seized or abandoned goods, highlighting a batch of old video games with an initial bid of R$ 500. Auction 0817900/000004/2021 accepts proposals until 6:00 pm this Wednesday ( 3).

The products available at auctions come from seizures made by the Internal Revenue Service, from people returning from an international trip with their purchase limit exceeded and not declaring certain objects, to orders made illegally with buyers trying to deceive the agency and not pay taxes.

Most lots can be purchased either by individuals, but some, as in the case of old consoles, can only be purchased by legal entities. As they are being made available in an auction format, the price of the products can rise according to the interest of the public.

All goods obtained in the auction are not guaranteed or assured of full functioning. Finally, the items can only be picked up in person at the event location, in the city of São Paulo.

In total, the auction 0817900/000004/2021 comprises 96 lots, with items of clothing, vehicles, electronics, home appliances, video games, smartphones, headphones and even chemical products. Bids can be made until November 3, at 6 pm.

best opportunities

The auction, which originated at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, São Paulo, has some highlights among the goods made available. For example, in lot 4, a unit of the Redmi Pro 8 Note cell phone has an initial bid of R$ 450. Cell phones are still present in Lot 5, with a Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite for R$ 800 and in Lot 6, with an Mi 9T also for R$800.

For Apple fans, although the initial bids for iPads and Macs available at this auction aren’t exactly attractive, they can try to snag an iPhone 7 Plus, in Lot 7, for R$750.

Tata Xenon, 2011, from Lot 88. (Image: Disclosure/Federal Revenue)

In lot 86, a very curious vehicle is being auctioned. It is the Xenon pickup truck, by Tata, an Indian manufacturer, in 2011. The car was never officially launched in Brazil, even though from 2011 to 2014 news was published about possible partnerships between the company and JAC Motors or Toyota to bring the items for Brazilian territory. Trade agreements, however, never went forward.

The vehicle has an initial bid of R$5,000 and is powered by diesel. Outside, the car can be found at prices starting at US$ 7,500 (about R$ 42,000 at the current price).

Lot 18 is part of its items. (Image: Disclosure / Federal Revenue of Brazil)

But the main highlight of this auction, without a doubt, is lot 18. With an initial bid of R$ 500, whoever buys this shipment will have access to 50 Super Famicom controls, a Japanese version of the classic Super Nintendo; 118 used cartridges from the platform; a Casio PV-1000 video game released only in Japan in 1983 that failed to sell, with only 13 games released.

Ending the lot is the Cassette Vision Jr., a console from the company Epoch, also released in 1983 and, although more successful than the Casio device, ended up losing sales to the Famicom, oriental version of the nostalgic Nintendinho (NES); and, finally, a unit of the Pioneer PX-7, computer with MSX system, which allowed the machine to be compatible with a wider range of software.

How to participate in the IRS auction?

Interested in participating in the auction? It’s relatively simple, with you, first of all, needing to be up to date with your taxes with the IRS. A digital certificate is also required, which can be obtained by following the guide on Canaltech, available here.

Screen to generate the Access Code on the e-CAC Portal. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

With the certificate in hand, you must access the e-CAC Portal, available here, and obtain an access code, and finally visit the Revenue website and bid on the lots that interest you.

Source: Federal Revenue, Uol