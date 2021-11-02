iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone 13 Mini: which of Apple’s ‘cheaps’ is better? – 11/02/2021

Since the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple cell phones have had an “entry” model in their lines: the Mini version, which is smaller in size and price compared to the brothers of the same family — which usually bring together four smartphones. one time.

The iPhone 13 Mini was released in September this year and received improvements (such as the battery) compared to the iPhone 12 Mini, from 2020. But which of these “cheap ones” is worth the investment today?

Starting with the price, the 2021 device arrived in Brazil for R$ 6,599 (with 128 GB of memory), a value considerably below the R$ 7,599 charged by the iPhone 13. Last year’s cell phone now costs from R$ 4,500, in its version with 64 GB of capacity.

So, what is most worthwhile? Below we compare the technical sheets of the two products to answer this question.

iPhone 12 Mini: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.4mm and 135 grams

iPhone 13 Mini: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.7mm and 141 grams

The dimensions of the two devices are practically the same, with the iPhone 13 Mini being 0.3 mm thicker. Let’s face it: in practice, it’s impossible to see any difference.

The same goes for the weight, which in the case of the new device is 6 grams heavier.

The similarity remains in the construction, with a glass-coated body (in front is Gorilla Glass, resistant to scratches) and an aluminum frame. Both are water resistant, with IP68 certification.

Verdict: tie, since the devices are practically identical.

iPhone 12 Mini: 5.4 inches (13.71 cm), Super Retina XDR Oled, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10 and 60 Hz

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4 inches (13.71 cm), Super Retina XDR Oled, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10 and 60 Hz

A closer look will notice that the iPhone 13 Mini’s screen has a smaller cutout (the so-called “notch”) than the iPhone 12 Mini’s. Visually, this is the main distinction between devices.

In terms of screen quality, the iPhone 13 has a brighter display, with a maximum screen brightness of 800 nits versus the iPhone 12 Mini’s 625 nits. This means that, in brighter environments, you’ll see the screen of the new device better, although the iPhone 12 Mini doesn’t have any problems in this regard.

Verdict: Almost a draw if it weren’t for a minor notch on the 13 Mini’s screen. It still exists, but the reduction in such a small device might please iPhone fans.

iPhone 12 Mini: 2,227 mAh

iPhone 13 Mini: 2,438 mAh

In the cold of numbers, the difference in battery capacity of the iPhone 13 Mini compared to the old device is not as big as the view between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The difference in autonomy, however, is the same as the larger models: 2 hours more in multimedia content playback. Under these conditions, according to Apple, the iPhone 13 Mini lasts for 17 hours, against 15 hours for the iPhone 12 Mini.

Verdict: iPhone 13 win. When it comes to battery power, any extra minute can make a difference.

iPhone 12 Mini: rear (12MP main and ultra-angle) and front (12MP) dual camera and depth sensor and biometrics

iPhone 13 Mini: rear (12MP main and ultra-angle) and front (12MP) dual camera and depth sensor and biometrics

back

The main difference between the cameras on these devices is in the wide-angle lens sensor, which is 1.7 micrometers on the iPhone 13 Mini. This allows the new camera to perform better in low-light situations — according to Apple, the new system is able to absorb up to 47% more light than the previous one.

That would be a more important point if the iPhone 12 Mini didn’t do well in low-light photos, which it isn’t.

In practice, the difference can be revealed in more extreme situations, but in conventional use it tends to go unnoticed with everyday use.

Other than that, the novelty are the “photographic styles” (also adopted on iPhones 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max), operating modes that allow you to choose the lighting style of the photos.

Verdict: iPhone 13 Mini’s tight win. New features in the main camera slightly improve the already excellent performance of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Front

The selfie cameras of the two devices are identical, the main difference being the photographic styles.

Verdict: draw.

iPhone 12 Mini: A14 Bionic (3.21GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage

iPhone 13 Mini: A15 Bionic (3.22GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage

One of the great advantages of the Mini line is that, in terms of specifications, the devices don’t change compared to the big brother.

As such, the iPhone 13 Mini uses the A15 Bionic chip and the iPhone 12 Mini uses the A14 Bionic chip. In favor of the latest specification is an interesting combo: higher processing power and lower power consumption (ie, it also helps save battery life).

In performance tests conducted by the Geekbench 5 software, the iPhone 12 Mini scored 3,975 points in the multi-core (multi-core) test. That’s a number well below the iPhone 13 Mini: 4,718 points.

Does this mean the iPhone 12 Mini is slow? Not really, since iPhones rely on a successful marriage between hardware and its operating system. However, the 2021 brother wins the dispute.

Verdict: iPhone 13 Mini flies.

iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB: BRL 4,500 (retail)

iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB: R$ 6,599 (official price)

This is the point that weighs most in favor of the iPhone 12 Mini. Considering the most basic versions, the “old” device costs R$ 2,000 less than the new one. If you want to take home the 128GB version, it sells for only R$200 more.

With this difference, you will be able to buy accessories for the iPhone 12 Mini, such as cover and film, take out insurance for the device and still have a lot of money left. As a bonus, you’ll be taking home a device that leaves nothing to be desired in relation to the newly launched.

Verdict: iPhone 12 Mini win. There is no feature on the iPhone 13 Mini that is so superior to its predecessor that it can be used to justify this glaring price difference. But, of course, if you have money to invest, you will certainly enjoy the 2021 cell phone.