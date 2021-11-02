iPhone Privacy Causes Social Networks to Lose Nearly $10 Billion

The privacy policy implemented by apple as of iOS 14.5 it really weighed on the pockets of social networks that collect user data to display personalized ads.

According to a report from Financial Times, restrictions implemented by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) have caused four major social networks — Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook — to fail together to bring in about $9.85 billion in revenue.

Tracking apps on iOS can be limited by the user.

According to the article, Facebook was the service that most failed to collect revenue in absolute numbers, as it is the largest platform among the quartet and had a system that was totally dependent on data collection. However, Snapchat was the worst hit in structural terms and lost percentage, as it does not have a desktop version that can compensate for the lack of tracking on mobile. The values ​​separated by platform were not disclosed.

remember the controversy

ATT was announced by Apple in late 2020 and quickly generated contention among companies whose services rely heavily on data collection to serve ads. By leaving the user with the power to choose whether or not to be tracked by the apps, the company has picked up a long-running fight with platforms that depend on this information to deliver advertising more accurately.

When the service went live on iOS 14.5 in April of this year, Google gave in to the new guidelines, but Facebook remained at war and even bought an entire ad page in major US newspapers to defend itself. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network suggested it could no longer be free if revenues were severely harmed by the new function of the rival’s devices.

Months later, Apple even introduced even more security and privacy features for iOS 15.