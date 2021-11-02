Is Earth’s core solid? Not according to this study.

A study published in September calls into question a paradigm that remains for more than half a century about the structure of the Earth’s inner core. Scientists suggest that our planet’s deepest layer is not a solid ball of iron, as we learned in school.

Researchers at the University of Hawaii, in the United States, point out that the seismological data collected from Earth suggest that the core is not a solid ball of iron, but rather a mixture of hard metal, soft medium and liquid.

Since the 1950s, science has known that the Earth is not hollow inside, but the planet’s core is almost unexplored due to the heat and pressure that prevent the use of any type of probe.

What happened?

The research was published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors.

To reach the conclusion that the Earth’s core is not solid, geophysicists used data from seismic waves generated by earthquakes. It was from the mass vibrations that the researchers were able to reconstruct a view of the planet’s inner workings — as if it were a CT scan of the Earth.

Two main seismic waves were analyzed: straight-line compression and undulating shear waves. Each can behave differently as it travels across the ground.

With that, the scientists verified how the seismic waves generated in five different points of the planet reached the opposite sides of the terrestrial globe, passing through the inner core of the Earth.

The analysis of the data showed something that was not according to plan: the earthquakes’ shear waves, which should behave as if they had passed through a ball of solid metal, reached a mixed structure between carbide, liquid iron, “pasty” and semi-solid.

According to Rhett Butler, a geophysicist at the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology, as the seismic wave calculations were correct, the result indicated that that structure could only be the planet’s core.

“We’ve seen evidence that not only is it not soft in some places, it’s actually hard in others. So we’re seeing a lot of detail inside the inner core that we haven’t seen before,” Butler told Live Science.

Why does it matter?

The new discovery shows that the Earth’s core still remains surrounded by mysteries, and that many of them may never be unraveled due to their thermal and barometric characteristics.

“The more we look at the core, the more we realize it’s not an iron ball. We’re discovering a new hidden world. Unless something terrible happens to our planet, we’ll never have a direct observation of the Earth’s core,” said Jessica Irving, seismologist from the University of Bristol, England, in commentary on the site live science. She had no participation in the studies.