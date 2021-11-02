Is it worth the renovation? See players from São Paulo who have contracts ending in 2022

With the season coming to an end, the São Paulo already plans changes to the squad for 2022. However, the team needs to plan for the long term and, to avoid possible matches at zero cost next season, it is necessary to think about possible renewals for players who end their links with the team next year.

In all, 13 players from the current squad of São Paulo end their contracts with the team in 2022. In addition, another five players have their ties with the club scheduled to end next year, but are currently on loan and may not even return to the team.

The 18 players who end their contracts in 2022 can be divided into three groups:

– Players with a contract ending in early 2022

This first one consists of only one player: Shaylon. The midfielder ends his relationship with São Paulo on January 21, 2022 and can already sign a pre-contract with another team, as he is already in the period of the last six months of his current contract.

– Players with a contract ending in mid 2022

The second group is a little larger, but remains a minority. In all, three players end their contracts in mid 2022: Arboleda, Thiago Couto and Junior. If they do not renew their contracts until the beginning of next year, the three can leave the team at zero cost, signing a pre-contract with another team that they started to defend at the end of their contract.

The first is a key part of the squad and player of the starting lineup. Thus, São Paulo has already contacted the athlete’s staff to arrange the renewal, but has not closed a deal yet. Arboleda’s current contract expires on June 25, 2021 according to Transfermarkt.

The other two are goalkeepers, both with a contract until June 30, 2022. Thiago Couto is the current ‘third goalkeeper’ of the professional team, while Júnior defends Bahia on loan and may return to Tricolor at the end of 2021 if Northeastern team does not extend the loan.

– Players with a contract ending at the end of 2022

Most of the 18 players whose ties end in 2022 are part of this group. In all, 14 athletes end their contracts with São Paulo at the end of next season, many of them crucial pieces for the starting lineup of the Morumbi team. Another four are on loan to other teams.

Miranda, Luciano, Reinaldo, Calleri, Léo and Igor Vinícius are some of the team holders who end their contracts at the end of the season, all on December 31, 2022, with the exception of Léo, who has a contract until the 30th of the same period. month.

Eder, Gabriel Neves, Diego Costa and Walce are other players with a contract until December 31, 2022, in addition to the loaned Lucas Kal, Paulinho Boia, Toró and Jean, the last one with a contract less day.

If Tricolor wants to keep the athletes in the team, or at least not lose them in free transfers, it needs to renew the bonds until the middle of the season, before these players enter the period in which they can sign with other teams by pre-contract.

Among these players, Calleri has a different situation, as he is at São Paulo in an agreement with Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay. The contract follows the terms of a loan, but the Tricolor has priority in the purchase of the Argentine.

In addition, his contract with the Uruguayan team expires at the end of 2022, so, starting in July of next year, Jonathan Calleri can sign a pre-contract with São Paulo.

Reinaldo renewed his contract in April 2021 and may be sought out again by the club next season for another renewal.

– And the borrowed ones?

From players who are on loan to other teams, it’s hard to project many returns. Paulinho Boia is negotiating with Metalist, from Ukraine, and must sign with the European team, while he must be renegotiated by Tricolor. Lucas Kal, Toró and Júnior have no definite future.

Thus, a renovation with Paulinho Boia should be unnecessary, while a renovation with Jean should not be in São Paulo’s plans.

São Paulo still has nine more games in the season, all for the Brazilian Championship. In a final assessment of his squad, Rogério Ceni needs to project who will stay and who will leave the club.

The next Tricolor challenge is next Sunday (7), at 6:15 pm, against Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão.