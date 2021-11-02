Is too much nostalgia bad? See how to live with it in a healthy way – 11/01/2021

Feeling nostalgia — or remembering experiences that you missed — can have genuinely positive effects, including dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, according to a study carried out by researchers at the Universities of Southampton, England, and Zhejiang, China.

From a questionnaire, 3,700 participants from the United States, United Kingdom and China described the levels of loneliness, nostalgia and happiness they felt on a scale from 1 (“no way”) to 7 (“very”). Data were collected during the first days of the pandemic, with the onset of social isolation.

In the analysis, the researchers found that, in all three countries, volunteers with a relatively high rate of loneliness had a lower average of happiness. What caught our attention, however, was that loneliness also led to nostalgic memories that, in turn, heightened the feeling of happiness and countered the negative influence of loneliness.

Cultivating nostalgia leads to happiness

To complement the questionnaire results, the researchers tested the idea in three other experiments, with about 200 people in each. The volunteers were divided into two groups:

In one, participants had to write four words about a nostalgic event from the past. Afterwards, they freely described, for three minutes, how these experiences made them feel.

The other group, which served as control and comparison, received the same task, but without the indication that the memories induced nostalgia.

The results showed that, in comparison with the control group, nostalgic participants had higher levels of happiness — equal to the data obtained in the first stage of the research. Still, after the original experiment, the nostalgia group volunteers were induced to think again about their memories and this “booster” led, once again, to higher feeling scores.

“Nostalgia increases happiness immediately after manipulation and, with a booster, up to two days later. It is a psychological resource that can be used to increase happiness and help fight loneliness”, highlight the authors in the article published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Mental health benefits

Even though it is not the first study on the subject, the findings bring impacts mainly to the field of mental health, according to Milena Fernandes Mata, a neuropsychologist at Vibe Saúde, who has a postgraduate degree from the Psychiatry Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas at USP.

“Nostalgia appears as a neutralizer and protective element, since it stimulates the increase of happiness and its permanence for up to 48 hours. With this, the importance of knowledge and discussions of such results is highlighted”, he explains.

For Mata, nurturing nostalgic moments is a way of keeping our own history and existence alive, especially in the case of the pandemic, which imposed an extensive social barrier. “We started to fill in the gaps with past experiences of affection, in an attempt to deal with or support this lack”, says the neuropsychologist.

Can nostalgia be bad?

Although not the most common, experiencing nostalgic feelings can also be harmful in some cases. This occurs mainly in the face of idealizations that become insurmountable.

The feeling can limit the feeling of pleasure in relationships and present experiences, and the memories are seen as pain and discomfort. In the long term, it can cause damage, including to mental health.

When this occurs, it is essential to seek help from a trained professional, who can indicate psychotherapy sessions, medications or other activities that help in the process.