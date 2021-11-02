Is your smartphone listed? Known those who receive the One UI 4.0

With Android 12 already accessible, Samsung is preparing its version, the One UI 4.0. This will add all the news that Google has created to a unique personalization layer that will bring even more to the brand’s smartphones.

With the tests already underway, Samsung has now revealed which of its equipment will have access to this version. Take a look at the list, which is long, and find out if your Samsung smartphone will support One UI 4.0 and Android 12.





Samsung is typically one of the first brands to release new Android updates. With a very large list of smartphones and tablets, it guarantees users all the news that Google prepares each new year and each new version.

This year we have One UI 4.0, where the Korean giant will bet, with all the news from Android 12. Tests have already started for some time and are now being extended to new smartphones. The big news now is the list of smartphones that receive it.

The list presented, albeit unofficial, for One UI 4.0 is quite extensive, covering all types of smartphones of the brand. All ranges where the Korean giant has a presence seem to be on this list, which is extremely positive.

Smartphones that get the One UI 4.0 Galaxy S Series Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S21 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S10 5G (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy S10 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy S10+ (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy S10e (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note series Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE / 5G - latest Android update)

Galaxy Note 10 (LTE/5G - latest Android update)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite Galaxy Z Series Galaxy Series A Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A01 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A11 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A31 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A41 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A21 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A21s (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A02s (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G Galaxy M Series Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M02s (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy M02 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy M21 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy M21s (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M51 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy M31s (Latest Android Update) Galaxy F Series Galaxy F41 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover Pro (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy Xcover 5 Galaxy Tab series Galaxy Tab S7 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy Tab A7 (Latest Android Update)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3 (Latest Android Update)

We can thus see the presence of smartphones from the Z, S, A, M, F and Note series series, covering almost all of the brand's proposals. Of course there will be filtering for newer equipment.

Of course, the availability of this list shows that the path is being traced for the One UI 4.0 to be released soon. What does not exist, unfortunately, is a date for its general availability and for each of the models.

It remains to wait for the tests and their results, which were extended a few days ago to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. After that it should be opened to more smartphones, before its final version is made public.