Israel authorizes Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank area | World

The information was confirmed to the France Presse news agency by a spokesman for the Planning Committee of the Civil Administration, an Israeli military body in charge of civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli colonization is illegal under international law, but it has continued to be adopted by every government in the country since 1967 — and has been accelerated in recent years by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The current Israeli government says it is taking a moderate approach in the occupied territories with the aim of minimizing friction with the United States — which opposes the settlements — and tensions within its governing coalition — which includes parties from all political spectrums.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the measure “is an attempt to legitimize Israeli colonization” and “a desire to distract the international community and world public opinion”.

About 475,000 Israeli settlers reside in the West Bank, a territory that does not belong to Israel but was occupied by the country in 1967, after the Six-Day War. About 2.8 million Palestinians live in occupied areas.