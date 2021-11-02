Israeli minister is prevented from attending conference due to lack of accessibility

Karine was prevented from entering her motorized chair (Emmanuel Dummand/AFP via Getty Images)

Karine Elharrar has muscular dystrophy and uses a motorized wheelchair

She was informed that she could not enter the conference venue with her chair.

After two hours of waiting, she was forced to return to her hotel

Israel’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Karine Elharrar was prevented from participating last Monday at the COP-26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, for lack of accessibility.

The Israeli government representative has muscular dystrophy, but the place where the event takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, did not have wheelchair access. Elharrar was waiting for the organizers to come up with a solution that would allow her to participate in the meeting.

After waiting for about two hours, the minister was forced to return to the hotel where she is staying, in Edinburgh, about 80 km away.

In an interview with Channel 12, Israeli TV station, Elharrar explained that she was prevented from entering the motorized chair she uses. The alternatives would be walking or using a vehicle that is not wheelchair accessible.

In a post on Twitter, the minister considered sad that “the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, does not offer, in 2021, accessibility for its events.”

Elharrar received apology

Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, also used Twitter to report that she “did everything to solve the problem in real time and acted so that there was someone to apologize after it happened.”

The British ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, went public and apologized for the episode. “”I deeply and sincerely apologize to the minister. We want a COP-26 summit that is welcoming and inclusive for all,” he wrote on the social network.