Israeli minister who uses a wheelchair unable to attend COP26 because there was no adequate access | World

Israel’s Energy Minister, Karine Elharrar, is a wheelchair user and was unable to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, on Monday (1) because there was no transport with a wheelchair.

She said in an interview with an Israeli TV channel that she was unable to reach the conference site because she would have to walk there or board a van that was not suitable for a wheelchair.

She even tried to enter the complex where the event takes place with her own vehicle, but the organization did not allow it and, at the same time, did not provide an adapted van.

“I came to COP26 to meet my counterparts around the world and advance in the fight against the climate crisis, it is sad that in 2021 the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, does not worry about accessibility in its own events,” he said. her on a social network.

Israel’s foreign minister said that “it is impossible to worry about the future, the climate and the peoples if we don’t take care of human beings, accessibility and disabilities first.”

The UK ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, apologized: “I was upset to learn that Karine Elharrar was unable to attend COP26 meetings, I apologize to the minister.”