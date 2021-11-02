It is now possible to finance more expensive properties with lower interest rates through Caixa

Properties with values ​​of up to R$ 209 thousand can already be financed by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) with a maximum term of up to 30 years to pay.

The Casa Verde Amarela program serves families whose gross monthly income is around R$ 2 thousand and R$ 7 thousand in practically all the cities of Goiás.

A family with a lower monthly income, up to R$2,000, has some advantages: lower nominal interest, 5% per year, in addition to a subsidy of up to R$47,500 – a kind of discount offered by the government to reduce the value of the installments – and also using resources from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) as a way to reduce this total amount.

In Anápolis, for example, due to the population characteristic, a family could buy a property in these conditions as long as it does not exceed R$198,000.

On the other hand, families earning between R$ 2,001 thousand and R$ 4 thousand, the interest rate increases a little, to 5.25% per year.

In addition, it reduces the government subsidy – with the ‘discount’ only reaching a maximum of R$29 thousand.

For the residents of Goiânia, as it is a capital, the configuration is different. The property value can reach R$ 209 thousand.

In this case, considering a family with a more robust income, of up to R$7 thousand per month, the interest rate is 7.66% per year.