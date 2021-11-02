‘It makes people fall in love with football’

Corinthians was once again featured in FIFA after confirming the classification for the final of the Paulistão Feminine last Sunday. This time, the organization praised the performance of defensive midfielder Diany, who played one of her best matches for Timon.

“Diany just makes people fall in love with football. Her magic today – with that exceptional pass – helped Timão reach another great final“, wrote the official FIFA Women’s World Cup profile.

Diany was responsible for starting the play that led to Corinthians’ third goal. Jersey 8, in midfield, made an accurate throw for Vic Albuquerque. The forward arrived alone, face to face with goalkeeper Luciana, and scored for Corinthians.

Timão won Railway 4-1 at Arena Barueri. In addition to Vic, Gabi Zanotti and Adriana (twice), they were responsible for helping the rout – see the goals below.

Now, Corinthians is waiting for the game between São Paulo and Santos, this Monday, at 5 pm, to meet the opponent in the final of the Paulistão Mulher 2021. The decision is scheduled for December.

Meanwhile, the cast of Arthur Elias traveled this Monday morning to Paraguay. The team, which is seeking the tri-championship of the Libertadores Feminina, makes its debut in the competition on Thursday, at 17:30, against San Lorenzo, from Argentina.

Check out Corinthians’ goals in the semifinal of Paulistão Feminine against Ferroviária

