It Takes Two on its way to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate • Eurogamer.pt

The month of November starts with big news on the Xbox Game Pass.

Starting tomorrow, subscribers to Microsoft’s service for consoles, PCs and devices capable of accessing the service via the cloud will have access, at no additional cost, to news. On November 4th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play receive It Takes Two, hailed as one of the greatest games of 2021.

On November 9th, the news continues in style with the arrival of one of the most popular games of the year, FM 2022, which promises to keep you busy for months on end trying to figure out how to turn Rome into love.

On the same day, adrenaline fans will have access to Forza Horizon 5, another direct debut in the service and soon with one of the most anticipated games of the year. Two days later, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition debuts with the right to be present on the Microsoft service.

News

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – 2 November

Unpacking (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2 November

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console and PC) EA Play – 4 November

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – 9 November

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – 9 November

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – 9 November

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) – 11 November

Departures (15 November)