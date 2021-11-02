ITA debutant schedules its maiden flight from Brazil to Italy





Flying since October 15, when the bankrupt Alitalia succeeded, the Italia Trasporto Aereo (or, simply, ITA) has just scheduled its first flight to Brazil. Although the company informed that it would carry out regular flights to our country only next year, this does not prevent the company from carrying out punctual cargo operations, as is the case of what will happen this week.

The schedule, which is now included as approved by ANAC, will be carried out with an Airbus A330-200 for passengers, but adapted for cargo transport, and should take place between Thursday and Saturday, with the following schedules:

NOVEMBER 4 – The aircraft departs Rome to land in São Paulo (Guarulhos) at 7:15 am the following day with flight number ITY-9464.

NOVEMBER 6 – The jet is scheduled to take off at 1:15 am, bound for Rome and flight ITY-9465.

The aircraft is still in the colors of Alitalia, a brand that ITA bought for $90 million and euros. However, even if it has purchased the right to present itself as its predecessor, in the future the newcomer will have to fly with its own colors, mixing blue with the tones of the Italian flag.

As said, regular flights to Brazil should be announced soon and start only in 2022.



