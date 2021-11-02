Italian police violently crack down on protests against Bolsonaro in Padua – Politics

Protests against Bolsonaro (photo: /REPRODUCTION)

The Italian police responded with repression to protests against President Jair Bolsonaro that take place this Monday, 1st, in Padua, Italy. Videos aired by the European press show the use of truncheons, water jets and tear gas bombs to disperse protesters.

Bolsonaro is in Padua after receiving the honorary title of citizen of Anguillara Veneta, where his ancestors lived. The tribute was delivered amidst the dissatisfaction of the local population and environmental groups, who last Friday, 29, even painted “Fora, Bolsonaro” on the walls of the city hall.

NOW: Police clashes with protesters protesting against President Jair Bolsonaro in Codova, Italy. Video: Rai News24. pic.twitter.com/PwrVKhE2OD %u2014 Renato Souza (@reporterenato) November 1, 2021



According to information from



Folha de São Paulo



, the confusion between activists and police began after protesters tried to break through the security blockade to proceed to the Basilica of Santo Antnio, a church Bolsonaro is due to visit this afternoon. Also according to the newspaper, an activist was arrested in the confrontation.

The Brazilian chief executive arrived in Italy last Friday to participate in the G20 summit, which ended yesterday. This Monday, he fulfilled his personal agenda in Anguillara Veneta and, for that, stopped going to COP-26, an event where the main global leaders are meeting to discuss climate change. Bolsonaro just recorded a video for the meeting.

The presidential delegation returns to Brazil tomorrow, informs the government.