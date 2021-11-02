JAC launches the adventurous version of the E-JS1, the cheapest electric in Brazil

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

JAC Motors today announced the release of a special version of the E-JS1 urban compact. It is an adventurous version indeed, with the highest suspension in 50 mm, obtained by changing springs, shock absorbers, mixed-use tires and wheels, becoming fully adapted to the lack of asphalt that we are forced to live with. , even though we don’t pay our taxes.

With these changes, the E-JS1 was named EXT (Extreme). This new model replaced the JAC iEV20, which is no longer marketed and is the brand’s 100% electric adventurous model.

“Since the arrival of the E-JS1, we have felt a strong public preference for the model. But because it is essentially urban, its use ends up being restrictive on uneven floors. That’s why we created this EXT version, which will contemplate the customer who will use its model also on dirt roads”, explains Sergio Habib, president of Grupo SHC and JAC Motors Brasil.

In addition to the mechanical changes it underwent, it also received aesthetic changes, with decorative side strip, longitudinal bars on the roof, new alloy wheels rim 14 with mixed use tires 175/70 R14)

JAC claims that the E-JS1 has a load capacity of 30.2 kWh, weighs 1,180 kg in running order and therefore the 150 Nm (15.3 kgfm) engine of torque delivers exciting performance for a model. urban. There are 62 hp of power and 110 km/h of maximum speed. The new model is now available at dealerships for R$174,900.