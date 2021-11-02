“Jade says one thing; Bill says another”

Breath alert! João Guilherme decided to vent about the controversies involving the end of the relationship with jade picon, in an interview with the sister-in-law’s podcast Virginia Fonseca.

According to João, he and his ex-girlfriend have already talked after Jade’s alleged betrayal with Gui Araújo. The actor and singer also stated that they had not spoken since the rumors that she would have stayed with ace Neymar.

“The guy [Gui Araújo] was talking about a lot of things that I had no knowledge of. Jade says one thing, Gui Araújo says another, and I’m not going to put my hand in the fire for anyone. He or she may be telling the truth. I already heard that he is a liar, he has a problem. I don’t have a place to believe and assume that I was cuckold, yes. I spoke with Jade and Léo Picon. She called me and said it was a lie. We haven’t spoken since Neymar”, he said.

João said that one day he will know the whole truth.

“One day I want to know the truth. I will talk to my ex-girlfriend to understand. If it’s a lie, I’ll send this madman to take it in the c*, he warned.

About rumors of Jade and Neymar, he said: “I had faith. I ran into her the day it happened. When it leaked, I said ‘Obviously, Neymar is not a beast’. I leaked her number by accident.”

The chat also featured the games of Joe Felipe, João’s brother, who played with the young man’s reputation as a “catcher”.

CHECK OUT THE CHAT:

UNDERSTAND THE WHOLE CONTROVERSY

Controversies involving Gui Araujo’s novels have stirred up social networks in recent days. That’s because the influencer, currently confined to Record TV’s “A Fazenda 13”, delivered controversial details of his intimacies with his affairs and left viewers shocked by the revelations. Jade Picon, Anitta and even Duda Reis were one of the names that caused the most on the web recently. And for those who are still lost and didn’t understand anything of what happened: Calm down, the flux tell you everything!

But let’s go by parts and for you who didn’t understand anything so far, let’s tell who they are.

Who is Gui Araújo?

Gui Araújo is 33 years old and became known on TV because of the first season of De Vacation with the Ex, by MTV, when he was still anonymous. With the repercussion of the reality show, he became a digital influencer.

More recently, in 2019, he returned to the reality of relationships, participating in the fifth edition called On Vacation with Ex: Celebs, where some ex-participants and famous people were present.

In addition, given the fame he gained, Gui Araújo started to host the MTV Hits program. In addition, he was well known for his affairs, such as Gabi Brandt, Anitta, Duda Reis, Jade Picon, Arícia Silva, among others.

Who is Jade Picon?

Followed by more than 13 million people on Instagram alone, Jade Picon is a very successful influencer on social media. There, she shows tests as a model, showing her body, photos of paradisiacal trips, in addition to her physical training routine. But it did start appearing on his brother Leo Picon’s YouTube video channel.

Jade also owns a clothing brand, Jade², which, for now, is only online, but it shouldn’t need much more than that, since the brand is a success among its fans.

In her personal life, Jade Picon also always appears in the news. Ex-girlfriend of João Guilherme, alleged affair with Neymar and an involvement with Gui Araújo, who is in A Fazenda.

It is worth remembering that Gui is Leo Picon’s best friend, Jade’s brother, and that he is also one of the great influencers in Brazil today.

Who is João Guilherme?

João Guilherme dispenses with the introductions a little as he comes from a family full of famous people. Son of the singer Leonardo and brother of Zé Felipe, João Guilherme is a multi-artist, since, at the age of 19, he is an actor, singer and influencer.

Despite his debut in the short film Vento, at age 7, he became famous when he was part of the cast of the 2015 soap opera Cúmplices de um Resgate, on SBT. In the soap opera, he played Joaquim, Manuela’s romantic partner, played by Larissa Manoela, whom he dated until 2016.

He even worked on movies like Seriously, Mom! and Tudo Por um Popstar, based on the homonymous bestsellers by Thalita Rebouças.

His most recent work was in 2019, as the cocky Luca, in the soap opera Aventuras de Poliana, where he repeated the romantic couple with Larissa, who lived Mirela.

Now he expects his newest work to be released, the series De Volta ao 15 for Netflix, where he plays Fabricio. The series premieres in 2022 and Maisa is the protagonist.

As a singer, João released his first album in 2016, entitled Meu Caminho, and since then, he has released some songs on Spotify.

He and Jade Picon started dating in 2018 and ended their relationship in August 2021.

What is the relationship between them?

João Guilherme became friends with Gui Araújo during his relationship with Jade, as Gui is friends with Leo Picon, his ex-girlfriend’s brother. Showing friendship wasn’t just a facade, he even asked for votes for Bill to remain in the house during a vote to eliminate any participant from A Fazenda 13.

Why did all the controversy start?

On October 22, Gui Araujo caused the insinuation, during a conversation with Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves in the reality show’s Tree House, which he would have been involved with jade picon, sister of one of your best friends, Leo Picon, and ex-girlfriend of João Guilherme, with whom the blonde lived a three-year romance that ended in August of this year. While talking to them about the affairs he has experienced in the past, the former On Vacation with the Ex ended up saying that the influencer was “the most forbidden of all” and, without saying her name in front of the cameras, wrote Jade on her leg. colleagues to reveal to them who he was referring to.

The information not only shocked the pedestrians, but all viewers (or not, as the revelation rocked on social networks) of the reality show. From then on, things started to go wrong, even involving rumors of betrayal and accusations of lying. But, to understand the reason for all this fuss, it is important to “start from the beginning”. Therefore, before continuing with all the controversy involving Gui, Anitta, Jade and whoever else, it is important to rescue the end of the influencer’s relationship with João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo.

MAIN NEWS

The Farm: Expulsion, supposed pregnancy, giving up, what else to expect?

The Farm 13: Without Bread and Water, Pedestrians Lose Basic Items

Antonela Avellaneda reveals her ideal lingerie

Império: What happens to Téo Pereira at the end of the telenovela?

Secret Truths 2: In a parade, Laila has hallucinations due to excessive medication

Bruna Marquezine becomes a sexy nurse on a night out