Japan election to confirm Kishida as prime minister, but reduce government seats

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – The coalition of Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, should remain in power, although everything indicates that it will lose seats in Parliament, according to exit polls after the end of voting in elections general this Sunday (31).

It remains to be seen whether Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) will retain its majority, but thanks to its alliance with the Kimeito party, the prime minister is expected to retain control of the world’s third-largest economy.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the PLD’s coalition with Kimeito should win between 239 and 288 of the 465 seats in the Lower House, more than the 233 needed to control the government, but less than the 305 it won in the last elections.

The vote is a test for Kishida, who called for elections shortly after taking office last month, and for the conservative LDP, a dominant force in postwar Japanese politics, whose popularity has been shaken by public discontent with the country’s response to the country’s crisis. Covid-19.

Kishida became leader in September after Yoshihide Suga resigned after just one year, in part for that reason.

After a record wave of infections that forced the Tokyo Olympics to be held behind closed doors, cases plummeted and most restrictions were lifted.

The prime minister promised to create a new stimulus package of tens of trillions of yen to contain the impact of the pandemic in the country.

“I hope to pass an extra budget in Parliament this year to fund measures to support people hit by the pandemic, such as those who have lost jobs and students struggling to pay tuition,” he told reporters.

The loss of seats by the LDP could raise questions about Kishida’s ability to guide the party through next year’s Senate elections and make it more dependent on the Buddhist acronym Komeito, complicating its efforts to reestablish nuclear power plants and a speech more aggressive towards China.

Keep reading

A soft-spoken former banker, Kishida, 64, has struggled with the image that he lacks charisma. While he has followed the traditional policies of the far right wing of the party, pushing for increased spending on the armed forces, he has also pledged to reduce social inequality, preaching a “new capitalism” that has raised concern among investors.

According to projections, a big winner in the election is likely to be the conservative Osaka-based Innovation Party of Japan, which is expected to more than triple its seats and overtake Komeito as the third force in the Lower House, after the opposition Democratic Constitutional Party from Japan.

The emergence of this acronym as a national force could complicate Kishida’s promise to reverse neoliberal economic policies.

The acronym is “really dominating the Osaka region,” says Yoichiro Sato, professor of international relations at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University. “They have emerged as an important conservative bloc. They will block the idea of ​​Kishida’s new capitalism of closing the income gap between rich and poor.”