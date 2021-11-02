Joe Biden makes faux pas and falls asleep during speech at COP26; watch – News

COP26, IPCC, CMA, CMP, REDD+, carbon credit and pre-industrial level: do you know what this is all about? These are the acronyms and subjects that will be discussed from the 31st of October at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. O R7 brings a list of the main terms for you to stay on top of the topics that will be covered at the event Philippe Desmazes/AFP – 10.15.2021

COP26 — The United Nations Climate Change Conference will have its 26th summit meeting held in Glasgow, Scotland. The event takes place annually since 1995, with the exception of 2001 and 2019, when there were two editions, and in 2020, the year in which the new coronavirus pandemic prevented the conference from taking place Play Instagram/COP26

UNFCCC — COP26 will bring together the member countries of the UNFCCC treaty (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), established in 1992, during the event that became known as the Earth Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro Reproduction Twitter/COP26

CMA (Paris Agreement) — During COP26, all parties involved in the CMA, popularly known as the Paris Agreement, will meet to discuss the advances and new challenges of the treaty sealed in 2015, during COP21, in Paris, France. The Paris Agreement should guide the discussions of world leaders in this edition of the COP, with the objective of enabling ways to limit the increase in the average temperature on the planet to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels during the coming years Reproduction/Facebook

The Paris Agreement returned to the media spotlight when former US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the treaty in late 2020. However, Trump’s successor Joe Biden returned to the CMA on the first day of the new term. government, in January 2021 Eric BARADAT / AFP

Article 6 — Article 6 of the Paris Agreement addresses, in particular, the rules imposed by the treaty on the carbon market and other forms of international cooperation to achieve the objectives pre-established in the CMA. The expectation is that the rules on the subject will be concluded at the COP26 conversations Ina Fassbender/AFP – 10.22.2021

carbon market – Also called CIE (International Emissions Trading), the carbon market is provided for in the Kyoto Protocol and allows countries committed to reducing the emission of GHG (greenhouse gases) buy excess quotas from countries that emitted less gases than they had predicted Hector Retamal/AFP – 28.09.2021

Kyoto Protocol — Established in 1995, it was later replaced by the Paris Agreement. The treaty drawn up in Japan, like the CMA, had the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, establishing a series of rules. The countries that signed the CMP continue today with the responsibility to respect the agreement Lucy Nicholson/Reuters – 07.23.2021

GHG (greenhouse gases) — GHG are gases emitted when burning fossil fuels such as gasoline and coal. The accumulation of these elements in the Earth’s atmosphere causes the greenhouse effect, which makes it difficult for the planet to leave heat. The main greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere, according to the Kyoto Protocol, are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and two families of gases , hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and perfluorocarbon (PFC), in addition to nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), which was later put on the list REUTERS

NDC — The greenhouse gas emission limits were established by the NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) that each party interested in the treaty communicated when signing the Paris Agreement. Nations also needed to define GHG reduction intentions in the coming years in order to curb global warming Art R7

IPCC — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, created in 1988 by the UN, is responsible for scientific assessments and certifications for the UN climate negotiations. The organization also indicates causes and consequences of the climate crisis for the future of humanity Adem Altan / AFP – 3.9.2021

OMM — The World Meteorological Organization will also be an essential part of the COP26 debate, as it is the UN arm responsible for closely observing climate change and changes in natural resources such as water Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP – 26.8.2021