Joe Biden makes faux pas and falls asleep during speech at COP26

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, was caught sleeping this Monday during a speech at the opening of COP26, the UN summit that debates climate change, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The bust was reported by journalist Zach Purser Brown, from The Washington Post, on Twitter. In the video it is possible to see Biden giving a few long blinks until he falls asleep, moments before being awakened by one of the event’s participants.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

During his speech, Biden said that the United States will make historic investments in clean energy, cut 1 gigaton of polluting gases by 2030 and intend to zero emissions by 2050.

“Let’s act, let’s do what is necessary, let’s seize the enormous opportunity that we have before us or are we going to make future generations suffer?”, emphasized the US president.

One of the most important parts of the Paris Agreement, the Americans returned to the treaty during the Biden administration, after leaving the pact at the end of Donald Trump’s government, in November 2020.





