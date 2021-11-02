Jornal cites Mbappé and says what ‘problem’ Real Madrid may have with Vinicius Jr.

Brazilian has been shining with Real’s shirt this season and discusses contract renewal

Vinicius Jr. lives his best season in Real Madrid and, at 21, he is treated by the Spanish press as the main star of the team this season.

According to the daily “Marca”, Real Madrid may experience a “headache” with the rise of the Brazilian. Despite having a contract until 2024, a renewal is under discussion, albeit initial, with the club.

Currently, Vinicius Jr. earns 3.5 million euros (about R$ 23 million at the current exchange rate) per year from Real Madrid in salaries, which is one of the lowest in the cast.

With the renovation, obviously his salary would go up considerably. And that could impact Real Madrid’s coffers, according to “Marca”, as the club should soon invest in Kylian Mbappé.

A longtime Real’s wish, Mbappé is in the last year of his contract with PSG and may sign a pre-contract in January. As the salary figures for the French should be astronomical, the Spanish club will have to use financial creativity.