Joseph makes Lucifer swallow a lie and discovers that Israel is alive; learn how· TV news

One of Joseph’s (Juliano Laham) dreams will come true in Genesis. He will see the brothers kneeling before his presence and question them about Israel (Petronio Gontijo). Rúben (Filipe Cunha) will confess that the boys’ father is alive in Record’s biblical soap opera.

The governor-general of Egypt will not miss the opportunity to take the test of nine when he comes face to face with the men who sold him into slavery. He believes Petronio Gontijo’s character has been dead for years because of a lie invented by Lucifer (Igor Rickli).

When he sees some of the brothers in the streets of Avaris, José will send them to his house, and they will find the VIP treatment strange. Shareder (Paul Verlings) will then announce the entrance of the almighty: “Get ready! Governor Zafenath-Paneia will be here any minute.”

When he enters the room, he will receive gifts from Reuben and the others. As an observer, Asenate’s husband (Letícia Almeida) will say nothing, and everyone will kneel in a sign of respect. The protagonist will signal the servants to keep the memories and probe about their father.

“And your father, the elderly man I was told about, is he all right? Is he still alive?” “Yes, your servant, our father, is very well,” the eldest son will retort, not suspecting that he has broken the news most awaited by his brother. Juliano Laham’s character will hear everything with great surprise and emotion.

No one will notice Joseph’s emotional instability, as they will bow their heads again. The powerful will withdraw suddenly and will not be able to hold back the tears in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

