Juca: Abel Ferreira’s group management is better than Galo and Flamengo’s – 11/01/2021

Away from the fight for the Brazilian title after a series of five consecutive games without a win in the championship, Palmeiras rocked and won the last four matches they played and reduced the difference to Atlético-MG, which now stood at 7 points, but with the Rooster having one more game to play. In addition, injured players recovered and coach Abel Ferreira took advantage of the period to test different formations, as in the 3-1 victory against Grêmio, yesterday, in Porto Alegre.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #174, Juca Kfouri draws attention to the Portuguese coach’s group management and highlights it as a factor that is superior today when compared to Atlético-MG and Flamengo, teams that have been suffering from embezzlement caused by injuries, mainly in the case of Rubro-negro, who is Palmeiras’ opponent in the Libertadores final, on the 27th.

“There’s an issue thinking about Libertadores that I think you need to be aware of. Apparently, today, November 1st, the group management done by Abel Ferreira is being done better than the management of both Flamengo and Galo’s group Galo starts to show signs that playing with the whole team, playing with the whole team, playing with the whole team takes him to the descent, Flamengo doesn’t even talk and Palmeiras is getting thicker, it’s getting more and more strong, with higher morale, with more and more confidence,” says Juca.

“He’s been experimenting there that suddenly allow him to even surprise Flamengo and go up against Flamengo in the Montevideo game, with two midfielders, playing inside, finally, Palmeiras if, and this is clearly Abel’s ambition, if all what Palmeiras wants and needs this season is to close the year by winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, today apparently Palmeiras is on the right path than Flamengo in relation to Libertadores, which is what they have left as well,” he adds.

The journalist believes that even in relation to Atlético-MG the distance has diminished and, although he still believes that the team led by Cuca will not lose the Brazilian title, Juca considers that the cup is less certain today than it was before the game with the Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro.

“People say, is the Rooster title threatened? I wouldn’t go that far, but I would say that the Rooster title today is less certain than it was on Friday, or Saturday morning. It’s less certain than it once was because in the same way that the reasoning is that Flamengo can be four points behind Galo if they win the two games they have less, Palmeiras is also 4 points behind Galo if they beat Galo in the direct confrontation in the green house. Rooster is still favorite, but less than he was before the match against Flamengo,” he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.