Juca: Grêmio is playing with a team that has more name than football – 11/01/2021

Grêmio has a squad made up of players like Diego Souza, Douglas Costa, Kanneman, Pedro Geromel and Rafinha, but they are fighting to escape relegation and in a difficult moment after another defeat, this time against Palmeiras, by 3-1 , at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, in a game that ended with an invasion of fans and the possibility of punishment for the club that is currently the penultimate placed in the Brasileirão.

In the Posse de Bola #174 podcast, Juca Kfouri states that a problem with the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul is precisely because some players today have more name than their expected football, citing cases such as the defenders duo formed by Kannemann and Geromel, players who are stood out in the champion team of Libertadores in 2017.

“Grêmio is playing with a team that has more name than football, that’s the truth. Even though Diego Costa yesterday had a good first half, but Kannemann and Geromel aren’t even as pale as they used to be, Jean Pyerre too he’s a player who looks like he’s not going to be what we imagined, and then he ends up depending a lot on Diego Souza, who goes there, scores his goals and everything, but he’s not the same anymore,” says Juca.

The journalist says that Grêmio’s calendar indicates that the team will hardly be able to escape from what would be its third relegation and has doubts if a punishment for having to act with empty gates would be bad due to the moment of pressure the club is going through.

“At this point, with the games that Grêmio have ahead, Grêmio will hardly escape. Not even the fact that Grêmio has two games in hand gives Grêmio hope today, because even if they win these two games, they won’t it leaves the relegation zone because it is seven points from the first one that is out. So, curiously, for those who thought, as I did, that Grêmio would leave and Santos would fall, today it is much less difficult for Santos to escape, although it is still in a situation that I consider delicate, because the victory in Paraná is one of those that you attribute to the gods of the stadiums and to goalkeeper João Paulo, but the fact is that Santos reacted well and Grêmio is apparently definitely in the quicksand” , says Juca.

“The fact is that that group of fans that invaded the Arena Grêmio lawn and took revenge on the thermometer, which shows the fever, ended up revealing what Grêmio will have in front of them. I even have doubts if it won’t be better for Grêmio to play for Grêmio. its stadium is empty than with fans at this point in the championship, after what happened yesterday,” he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.