Judge of Palmeiras x Flamengo is detonated by Gallardo

Credit: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni – Pool/Getty Images

This Sunday (31), coach Marcelo Gallardo detonated referee Néstor Pitana after the tie between River Plate and Estudiantes, for the second phase of the Argentine Championship. Critics drew attention as the referee will own the whistle in Flamengo x palm trees, in the final of Libertadores.

“Sometimes he was angry with the referees as I am with everyone, I have absolutely nothing against Pitana. I get angry because he sees things that only he sees”, began the River Plate coach, who continued to criticize Nestor Pitana’s actions.

“He has so much ability to control the game that it’s dangerous for both sides. I don’t like it, but that’s okay. It irritates me that when you want to talk to him, he doesn’t look at you, ignores you. So, sometimes it makes you mad,” added Gallardo about the Libertadores final judge.

Nestor Pitana arrives with a strong history to referee the game between Palmeiras and Flamengo, in Santiago, Chile. He commanded the 2013 decision, when Atlético-MG won the Libertadores. In addition, the referee also whistled the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

