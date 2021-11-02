Julia Gama, deputy Miss Universe, leaves Faustão’s program team at Band. Understand

Vice-Miss Universe, Julia Gama would work with Faustão in the Band, but claimed to have other projects that she couldn’t reconcile with the rhythm of the recordings. The contract was terminated by mutual agreement.
Participation
Alex Escobar recorded “The more life, the better!”. Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will participate in the “Cafezinho do Escobar”.
Rock with a place in the Sun
Claudia Mauro and Bruce Gomlevsky were present on the last weekend of the Rock Brasil 40 Anos concerts. The actress will be in the cast of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, a 9 pm soap opera by Lícia Manzo that premieres next Monday on Globo. The photographer Cristina Granato recorded
Don’t give up!
We live here criticizing the failures of HBO Max. So, it’s worth saying that they’ve been hitting with “Succession”. This Sunday (31), the unprecedented episode arrived on the app even before its time.
with magnifying glass
Nicolas Prattes, Gustavo Pace and Alexandre David in the setting of “Rio connection”, a series by Globo in partnership with Sony that is being recorded. In the plot, they will be sent from New York to Brazil to investigate Italian mobster Tommaso Buscetta, played by Valerio Morigi
