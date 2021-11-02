Lakers have great news regarding Talen Horton-Tucker

nba_lakers_tem_great_noticia_in_relacao_a_talen_horton-tucker

As the season progresses, the Lakers should receive more help on the court. The team started the year with a few key parts injured and coach Frank Vogel needed to replenish his minutes.

Today the team lacks Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington out of injury.

In addition to Ellington, who trained with the G-League team and is expected to return this week, the Lakers could be one step closer to bringing THT back on the court as well. Horton-Tucker suffered a ligament injury to his thumb that required surgery in early October. Today, Frank Vogel announced that the points have been removed from THT’s hand. The hope is that THT can pitch this Tuesday.

Realistically, that would still leave him two weeks off returning to the Lakers team. But when the time comes, it will be a significant advantage for Vogel on both sides of the court. Horton-Tucker allows more options for the Lakers, especially on the defensive side.

NBA lists Anthony Davis in fight for league MVP award

It’s only been two weeks since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, but MVP talks are already underway.

The Lakers have several candidates who can compete for first place. LeBron James, if healthy, could be a strong option if he increases his numbers to lead the team into the playoffs next year. He was a top contender last year, before an ankle injury derailed his season.

Anthony Davis is James’ partner, who can also have impressive numbers, which is what he’s been doing at the moment. Russell Westbrook, is a former league MVP, but will likely not be in contention this year because of James and Davis.

In the Oct. 29 NBA.com MVP ranking, Davis took 7th place:

1. Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. Curry, Warriors

3. Durant, Nets

4. Morant, Grizzlies

5. Jokic, Nuggets

6. Gobert, Jazz

7. Davis, Lakers

8. Bridges, Hornets

9. Tatum, Celtics

10. Young, Hawks

James was left out of the top ten list, but has not played in two recent games that could have influenced his standing.

In six games, Davis averages 26.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game, and has a 50% overall performance, 18.8% out of three. points and 73.7% of the free-throw line.

