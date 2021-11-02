Last seven years should be the hottest on record, UN warns

The preliminary climate report, released by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), points to the last seven years as the warmest on record. According to experts, atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases and accumulated heat have pushed the planet into uncharted territory, with repercussions for current and future generations. The information was released at the opening of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) this Sunday (31).

Based on data for the first nine months of 2021, the WMO noted that this will likely be between the fifth and seventh warmest year on record. “From the depths of the ocean to the tops of mountains, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the world are devastated,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres. He also stressed that COP26 must be the turning point for the world population and the planet.

(Image: Reproduction/Public Domain/Pixabay)

This year alone, according to the WMO, the global average temperature has risen by 1.09 °C compared to pre-industrial levels. In the last two decades, this was the first time that the average temperature exceeded the 1 °C limit for that period. Stephen Belcher, chief scientist at the Met Office, said this will “focus the minds of delegates at COP26 who want to keep the global temperature rise within the limits agreed in Paris six years ago.”

As of the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, the participating countries of the UN committed to limiting global warming below 2 °C — preferably up to 1.5 °C. Since then, the world has seen more climate disasters than effective measures to tackle climate change, such as record forest fires, heat waves and extreme rains. “There is increasing scientific evidence that some of them carry the footprint of man-induced climate change,” said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

Main consequences

The results of the preliminary report are like a kind of instantaneous analysis of planetary health, which includes data such as temperatures, extreme weather conditions, glacier retreat and ice melt. The oceans, responsible for absorbing 23% of annual CO2 emissions, are becoming more acidic than they have ever been in the last 26,000 years. As it becomes more acidic, the ocean loses its ability to absorb atmospheric CO2.

(Image: Reproduction / Mett Office)

In addition, the report points to rising sea levels, mostly caused by the expansion of heated water, but also by the melting of the polar ice caps. Approximately 90% of the heat accumulated on Earth is retained by the oceans. The main datasets agree that ocean warming rates have intensified over the past 20 years — and are likely to continue to do so.

Bristol Glaciology Center Director Jonathan Bamber said the report is shocking and deeply disturbing, as well as being another reminder to world leaders that there is no longer time to just talk about it, it is necessary to act once and for all. At the current rate, the seas could rise two meters by the year 2100, displacing 630 million people worldwide. “What is needed now is deep and comprehensive action by each nation to limit an ever deeper climate collapse,” Bamber said.

Atmospheric CO2 levels (Image: Reproduction/NASA/NOAA)

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), held this year in Glasgow, Scotland, began on 31 October and runs through 12 November. During these two weeks, world leaders will debate the main global challenges and renew their commitments to confront climate change.

Source: Phys.org, UNFCCC