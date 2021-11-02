Last words of director of photography killed by Alec Baldwin are revealed

Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot by the actor, who did not know he contained an actual bullet in the gun he was holding, on the film set of the movie ‘Rust’

New details on director of photography’s death Halyna Hutchins have been released. She was accidentally shot by the actor Alec Baldwin on the last October 22nd on the film set of the movie “Rust”. After listening to 14 professionals involved in the production of the feature, the American newspaper LA Times disclosed what Alec’s reaction was and what the headmistress’ last words were after she was hit. The accident happened when the actor was preparing to shoot a scene, he did not know that the revolver was loaded with live ammunition when the shot took place.

When hit, Halyna stumbled backward and fell into the arms of the film set’s chief electrician. The same bullet hit the director Joel Souza, who also fell to the ground and, according to the American newspaper, he declared: “What the hell was that? Burn”. Alec put down a bank gun and started saying over and over, “What the hell just happened?” Amidst the commotion, the film crew rushed over to Halyna to find out how she was, and someone yelled, “Doctor.” Just then, a boom operator looked the director in the eye and said, “Oh, that wasn’t good.” She managed to answer: “No, that was not good. That wasn’t good at all.” A few hours later, she was pronounced dead. Joel was hospitalized, but was soon discharged and is doing well. The case was investigated by the American police.