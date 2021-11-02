Late game: duel with Grêmio worth symbolic title in the 1st round of the Brazilian to Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has a game this Wednesday to try to forget the defeat against Flamengo. And worth a “title”. If he wins Grêmio at Mineirão, he wins the first round of the Brazilian Nationals. It’s just a symbol of the campaign in the quest for the champion trophy. The match is valid for the 19th round of Serie A.

In 18 games in the first half of the competition, Galo had 39 points, with 12 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. If you defeat Tricolor, you reach 42 points and can no longer be reached by Flamengo, who have three games in hand and can only close the 1st round at 40 points.

In 2019, the Fla of Jorge Jesus won the round with 42 points, and closed the championship with a record score of 90 points. In return, Atlético are the best team, with 20 points in 10 games.

Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Agência i7/ Mineirão

The match between Galo and Grêmio was postponed due to the call-ups of Galo players for the South American teams in the qualifiers. An action by the CBF that was not repeated in other calls.

In the history of the straight points of the 20-club Brazilian since 2006, Atlético was champion of the 1st round only once, in 2012, with 43 points. It gave the fans high hopes for the title, and the team was coached by Cuca. There were 15 rounds in the lead, but a drop in results in the return, and Fluminense ended up champion.

Between 2006 and 2020, there were 15 editions of the Brasileiro. In nine, the champion of the inning was the owner of the trophy. In another six, it was surpassed. São Paulo more recently, in 2018 and 2020, became the best team in the first 19 rounds, but ended up without the cup.