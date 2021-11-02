League of Legends reaches 180 million monthly players

League of Legends reached 180 million monthly players last October. The record was announced by Riot Games this Monday (1) and celebrated by the company’s social networks.

“Over the last decade, more than 600 million people around the world have played League of Legends,” explains the company in a press release. “In fact, there were more than 180 million active users in the month of October alone – marking an all-time record for the company,” he adds.

Runeterra keeps growing. Thanks to the community for helping us reach new heights! pic.twitter.com/jUsjiIKaP6 — Riot Games Brasil #RiotXArcane (@RiotGamesBrasil) November 1, 2021

With such a brand, Riot Games is launching several celebrations in the month of November. In addition to the Worlds 2021 final, the World of LoL, the company will bring its first television series into the game’s universe.

Arcane will debut on Netflix on November 6th, and watching the series on Twitch will bring rewards across the company’s 5 games.

In addition, all of the company’s games will gain new features with the RiotX Arcane event. At VALORANT, the Battle Pass will be free during the period. In League of Legends and Wild Rift, players will earn free Arcane series skins.