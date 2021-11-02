Learn how to insert photo with music in your WhatsApp status

A common feature in Instagram and Facebook stories, the publication of photos with music is something that WhatsApp has not yet made available to its users. To “dribble” the situation, THE PEOPLE lists some apps where you can edit a photo as a video with music to make it possible to publish it in your status.

CapCut

CapCut is a TikTok application and works for video editing. Despite making the videos a little “heavy”, the app is intuitive and great for quick edits on the phone. The app is available for anyone using Android and iOS operating systems and can be downloaded for free. To edit after downloading the application, follow the steps:

Android

– Click on “New Project”, add the photo or even video you want to insert the song. It is noteworthy that several images can be inserted, according to the user’s intention. If it’s a video and it has an audio you want to replace, just click on mute audio in the menu on the left side of the screen;

– At the bottom of the screen, you will find the option “Select”;

– Just click on the “Audio” option and then on “Sounds”;

– Go to the folder where you previously saved the music you want. Click on the desired song and it will be automatically sent to the image base – selected in a second track;

– This last step is the adjustments that can be made, such as: image duration, music, filters and other editing details. The application is very intuitive and doesn’t present many difficulties;

– Then just click on “Save” and the app makes available in your gallery and can now be posted in the status of WhatsApp.

iOS

– Click on “New Project”, add the photo or even video you want to insert the song. It is noteworthy that several images can be inserted, according to the user’s intention. If it’s a video and it has an audio you want to replace, just click on mute audio in the menu on the left side of the screen;

– At the bottom of the screen, you will find the option “Add”;

– Then, just click on the “Audio” option and then on “Sounds”; Some songs will be available to choose from, but if you want to add a specific song that isn’t available, just go to the YouTube app, search for the desired song and make a screen recording;

– After making the screen recording, add the video to the project (along with the photo that has already been added) and click “extract audio”. Ready! The audio from the video will be separated and you can just move the audio wherever you want;

– This last step is the adjustments that can be made, such as: image duration, music, filters and other editing details. The application is very intuitive and doesn’t present many difficulties;

– Then, just click on “Save”, the video will appear in your gallery and can now be posted in the WhatsApp status.

InShot

InShot is one of the most used applications for editing videos on mobile. The app is available for those using Android and iOS operating systems and can be downloaded for free, with a premium option, which costs around R$ 19.00 per month, which allows access to additional tools. To edit after downloading the application, follow the steps:

Android

– When opening the application, click on “video” and then on “photo”;

– Choose a photo and click on the check mark at the bottom right of the screen;

– Then just click on “music” and choose a song of your choice;

– This last step is the adjustments that can be made, such as: image duration, music, filters and other editing details. The application is very intuitive and doesn’t present many difficulties;

– Then just click on “Save”, the video will appear in your gallery and can now be posted in the status of WhatsApp.

iOS

– When opening the application, click on “video” and then on “photo”;

– Choose a photo and click on the check mark at the bottom right of the screen;

– Then just click on “music” and choose a song of your choice; Some songs will be available to choose from, but if you want to add a specific song that isn’t available, just go to the YouTube app, search for the desired song and make a screen recording;

– After making the screen recording, add the video to the project (along with the photo that has already been added), click on the video, click on “songs”, click on the video file again and, finally, click in “extract audio”. Ready! The audio from the video will be separated and you can just move the audio wherever you want;

– This last step is the adjustments that can be made, such as: image duration, music, filters and other editing details. The application is very intuitive and doesn’t present many difficulties;

– Then just click on “Save”, the video will appear in your gallery and can now be posted in the status of WhatsApp.

Clips

Another application that can attach music to photos is Apple’s App Clips. It’s also very easy to use and intuitive.

– After downloading the app, search for the image you want to attach background music;

– Inside the app, you will see the music attachment option at the top of the screen;

– Then, just tap on “Soundtracks” and choose one of the songs from the list that are available;

– When clicking on the chosen song, the application will download it and then it will be necessary to click again and the option “Select Sound” will appear;

– After this process, click on the “Back” arrow and confirm by clicking on “ok”;

– Thus, automatically the music will be recorded in the image and click on the pink button in the center of the screen holding it for a few seconds. The recording appears in the lower corner for the result to be analyzed.

There are many other apps that allow you to do this process, such as iMovie, VivaVideo, Splice and the Adobe Premiere App itself. Most of these apps have intuitive functionalities, which can work similarly to the apps mentioned above.

For those who are familiar with computer programs, such as Sony Vegas, it is possible to do this same process quickly and make it available in the status, but editing through the cell phone is more practical and faster.

