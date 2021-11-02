LeBron James clone seen in Lakers game has identity revealed

nba_clone_de_lebron_james_seen_in_game_of_lakers_has_identity_revealed

If you’ve watched this Sunday’s Lakers vs. Rockets match, or even watched the game’s repercussions in the media, you must have come across a guy very much like LeBron James watching the game at Staples Center.

At one point in the second period, LeBron came into focus, and behind him sat what appeared to be his twin brother.

Of course, the subject went viral among fans.

In addition to the fans, even the player reacted to the similarities with this fan. Bron couldn’t believe what he saw.

“AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same time!! Someone tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween, just ask me. LOL,” wrote LeBron.

As noted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the “clone” of James captured on camera is actually fashion designer Patrick Christopher, a former professional basketball player who is actually the older brother of Rockets point guard Josh Christopher.

Christopher played professional basketball abroad before finally earning his chance with the Utah Jazz in 2015, a moment that lasted exactly five minutes into his fourth game before ripping his MCL and breaking his kneecap. His NBA dream ended there.

At the end of the night, the one-two brought luck for the Lakers. Since the team won a victory taking their campaign to 4-3, and with more wins than losses for the first time this season.

Follow LABR

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook