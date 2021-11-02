“Let him go there”; Atlético-MG fans revolt and ask for Cuca’s titleholder to play for Flamengo

The defender has even had negotiations to work in Mengão in the recent past, but negotiations have not progressed

Flamengo and Atlético-MG are historical rivals. This season, the climate between the parts is much more tense. Even more because Rooster invested heavily and wants to end the red-black hegemony in the Brazilian Championship. Athletic’s mission is not to let the Rio de Janeiro club be a three-time national champion.

Last weekend, they faced each other and Mengão got the better of. With Michael’s goal, the team coached by Renato Gaúcho won and reduced the distance to 10 points (CRF has two games in hand). On social networks, Alvinegro fans were disgusted with a player from Cuca. The most exalted ones remembered the past and asked him to play for Fla.

Its about Guga, right-back pupil of the current coach of Galo. The player was marking Michael at the time of the Rubro-Negro goal, but Bruno Henrique’s touch left the athlete without a reaction and ‘Micha’ was in the face of the goal, finishing stoned to the back of the net.

It is worth remembering that Guga was removed from Atlético soon after Mais Querido won the Libertadores. At the time, the defender made a video celebrating the Rio de Janeiro club’s title on top of River Plate, in 2019. He is a Flamengo fan and came close to defending Flamengo’s colors after that. However, the negotiation did not progress as it should.

Currently in the sector, Mengo has Isla (holder), Matheuzinho and Rodinei. Renato uses the three athletes with a certain frequency and counts on the trio in the sequence of the season. On the other hand, the Nation understands that it would be necessary to bring an undisputed athlete to the position.