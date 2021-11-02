‘Let me go’ · TV News

In In Times of the Emperor, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will show that his obsession with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) has no limits. The villain will go after the shopkeeper to try to seduce her, but she won’t be interested at all. Pervert, he will kiss the girl by force and make her sick. “Let go of me,” the girl will beg in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter set to air next Friday (5) , the deputy will approach Samuel’s ex (Michel Gomes) as soon as she leaves work. “What do you want?” the girl will say defensively. “You know very well what I want”, will reply the rogue.

Then he’ll grab the villain by the arm and back her up against a wall. Desperate, she will plead: “Let me go! I’ll scream!” The politician will not listen and will force a kiss.

“I knew you wanted it as much as I did! I can give you much more than a kiss. I can give you a madam’s life!”, Tonico will say. “I don’t want anything from you! I love another man: Samuel! Who’s free now that he and Pilar [Gabriela Medvedovski] they fought!”, counters Zayla.

The corrupt will be surprised by the news of the breakup of the protagonists of the plot between Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson. Zayla won’t miss the chance to gloat: “You never swallowed her leaving you for Samuel. Now I’m doing the same!” She will leave furious, but Tonico will be amused by the young woman’s empathy and admire her from afar.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

