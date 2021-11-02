‘Let there be a heart’, ‘Help me there’: catchphrases become brands

When it comes to trademarks, everyone thinks of the big companies known worldwide. If they are copied, there are legal problems and payment of fines.

But it’s not just big companies that can have brands associated with the products they sell. Sticks, names, way of walking and dressing can be registered as a brand, as long as they have a meaning and express something. And the commercial use of these marks is exclusive to those who registered, no one else can appropriate them.

Registration is done by the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inpi), which is also responsible for patents in the country.

André Salgado Felix, partner lawyer at Ernesto Borges Advogados, says that the expression “there is a heart”, by narrator Galvão Bueno, is a registered trademark by Rede Globo.

He claims that, within the trademark registration, there are different categories. “Example: the brand ‘There is a heart’ is classified as an item for advertising, clothing and even jewelry. So, if Globo wants to make a t-shirt with the expression, it can. Others, no,” he says.

“Well friends” and “Help me there”

Galvão Bueno also has another expression registered by TV Globo: “well, friends”, the name of the program he presents on SporTV and also a phrase used in sports broadcasts on the network.

Also on television, journalist Marcelo Rezende’s classic catchphrase (1951-2017) “cut for me”, which he used to say during the broadcast of Cidade Alerta, on TV Record, is registered at Inpi by the station itself. Rezende’s catchphrase was spoken when he wanted the direction to change the image that was in the air.

Another registered catchphrase is “help me there”, by the journalist José Luiz Datena, the band’s presenter. The “help me there!” is owned by TV Record and was recorded in 2012, during his meteoric passage through the network. So much so that, today, Datena uses to say “help me there, dammit”, to differentiate.

In these two cases, the records prevent the expressions from being used in titles of theatrical presentations, beauty contests, online games, organization of competitions and everything related to media (TV, radio, website)..

Details registered by large companies

The “M” for McDonald’s is a registered trademark. The character of the letter, with yellow bows, cannot be reproduced anywhere, not even if the establishment is of a type other than food.

The Cola-Cola bottle, which has a specific design, is also registered and cannot be copied (as is the name, even if it is not for drinks). “Champagne” is a brand, and a product can only be called that if it meets a number of requirements.

Petrobras is a registered Brazilian trademark. The logo cannot be copied. The stylized “CS” of the Cacau Show chocolate brand cannot be copied either, even for anything other than chocolate or food.

Some things cannot be registered.

Hand gestures, for example, cannot be registered, as people can do them unintentionally, for example. However, their graphical representation (in a drawing) can.

Brands and patents

There is an important difference between trademarks and patents, which is as follows:

A brand is a representation through a symbol, which resembles a company or product

A patent is a title to an invention or something that is useful.

The registration of the trademark or patent can be renewed while it is in use. On average, records have to be updated between 10 and 20 years (depending on the brand or patent).

indemnity and one year in prison

Fernanda Picosse, a partner at Iplatam Marcas e Patents says that the brand gives the right to exclusive use within Brazil. “If someone uses the brand and it’s something that can confuse customers, notification can be made,” he says.

According to Franklin Gomes, a partner at FG Intellectual Property, anyone who copies a registered trademark (or patent) can be held criminally liable for “crime against trademark registration” or patent infringement.

“In both cases, these are crimes that can lead to a year in jail, in addition to compensation for the owner of the brand. There is an attempt to increase the sentence to four years in prison, but that hasn’t happened so far,” he says.

In addition, products that are eventually sold under the brand may be seized and destroyed.

Position mark is new in the country

A new form of trademark registration in the country already entered into force in October: the position mark. That is, something specific can be registered to be used just that way.

“A sneaker that has a red sole, for example. If the position mark is registered, only that company that manufactures the sneaker can use the red sole, no other can create shoes that use this,” says Marcelo Brandão, partner at Vilage Trademarks and Patents.

The scent of Chanel No. 5 perfume is registered as a position mark. The sewing of the zipper on the brand’s bags Kipling it is also registered and cannot be copied.

Abroad, Havaianas have registered the position of the logo on the slipper strap. In Brazil, this registration has not yet been done, as the legislation is new.