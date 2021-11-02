Lexa shows details of a tight look in Paris: “Strategic Empinadinha”

Lexa didn’t skimp on her good shape and made a splash this Sunday night (31), by posting a click taking advantage of her trip to Paris, wearing a tight look and impressing with all her natural beauty.

“I’m proud of who I’ve become, the strong woman, the artist who gives herself, the good daughter, the wife and even “Boss” that I am. Because I do my best every day. Because I donated myself in everything I do. Because I do my thing quietly and honestly ❤️ There are more than 30 million followers on my networks and I feel victorious every day. Thank you for being with me on this journey”, wrote the blonde in the publication’s caption.

Recently, in an interview with Rede TV’s ‘TV Fama’ program, this Tuesday (19), MC Guimê, husband of singer Lexa, revealed the couple’s desire to have children. At the time, he stated that the plans will still have to wait a while, due to the celebrities’ work routine.

