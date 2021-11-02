Lombardi posts scarred photo, and fans cheer for Alex · TV News

Once again, Rodrigo Lombardi piqued the curiosity of fans. On his Instagram page, the actor posted a photo in which he appears with a hat on his head and a scar on his face. The record made netizens speculate that the actor will re-emerge as Alex in Verdades Secretas 2, which will have another ten chapters released on Globoplay this Wednesday (3).

“Almost done!” the interpreter merely wrote. In the comments, users of the social network made the party. “Is it Alex? I really want it. Secret Truths without you is boring”, declared Fabiana Rodrigues. “Alex is alive”, nailed Camilo.

Others have even given ideas of what might have happened to the character. “She definitely had amnesia and now she remembered and it’s going to break everything,” Rosangela Maria theorized. Samira Fernandes went along the same lines: “Alex, have you lost your memory and forgot you’re a rich man in fancy suits?”

In the first season of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, Alex was shot several times, fired by Angel (Camila Queiroz), and had his body thrown overboard. The corpse was never found. In the first chapter of the continuation, a projectile was found in the boat that the businessman was in when he was attacked.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

