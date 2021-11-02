Louder than Romário and I work against Pelé: the stories of Pai Santana | spectacular sport

Idol of Vasco’s fans, Pai Santana died exactly 10 years ago, on November 1, 2011, a victim of respiratory failure resulting from pneumonia. Never forgotten by the fans, who sing in his honor to this day, the masseuse and pai de santo collected good stories in his football career, which has worked in Fluminense, Bahia, Kuwait, as well as, of course, Cruzmaltino.

1 of 2 Pai Santana — Photo: Personal Archive Father Santana — Photo: Personal Archive

We separate reports from some of these stories starring Pai Santana and told by Romário, Edmundo, Roberto Dinamite, Ricardo Rocha, relatives of the masseuse and by the historian Luiz Antônio Simas. Check it out below:

Father Santana: testimony Luiz Antônio Simas – Santos x Bahia

During his time at Bahia, Pai Santana said he was a key player in the Tricolor winning the Taça Brasil against Santos de Pelé.

– Santana’s first story isn’t even Vasco’s. He says he took Pelé out of the Brazil Cup final, Santos x Bahia, in 1959. Bahia wins at Vila, Santos wins at Fonte Nova, and the third game is at Maracanã. Pelé felt a bruise. Santana loved to say that he took Pelé out of that game, that he did a job and such – reported Luiz Antônio Simas.

Father Santana: Ricardo’s testimony. Rock

Vasco defender in 1994 and 1995, Ricardo Rocha was another player to create a strong bond with Pai Santana. An irreverent owner, the former player recalled the masseur’s dedication to his work, but also the jokes he used to play when he saw Santana go out at dawn to do his famous Candomblé and Umbanda works for Vasco’s victory.

– There are people we miss. I miss so much. Because when I hurt, he stayed with us. I had patience… I sprained my ankle during a game on Sunday, then Dr. Eurico: “He’ll have to stay there at the hotel”. He spent a week, ten days, a month with you if he needed it and with a smile… We would sleep, f***, then at 2 am, you would see that hand on his ankle oiling and putting on a towel (laughs). P***, dad, 2 am. He didn’t sleep, it was amazing, he wanted you to get well and play.

– Everyone gives hand massage, and he had a machine that did it like that. He used it on his leg, age didn’t have that strength. He loved it, oiled it. This one has a preparation… F***, Santana, you’re going to fool the guys… Oh, my God. This folklore thing that made everyone believe, but never to do harm, just for the opposing team. He said: “Tonight I’m going out”. I asked: “Are you going to the pagoda?” “No, I’ll do my jobs.” Good bye.

Father Santana: Felipão’s testimony

Luiz Felipe Scolari did not work with Pai Santana in Brazil, but they became very close in Kuwait, in the late 1980s, when the two were hired to work in the country. And, according to Felipão, the masseuse, hired by the local team, became a reference and started treating players from all clubs, whenever a more serious injury required it.

– All players in the country at that time in Kuwait, when they had a bigger problem, they asked the Sheik in the Federation to go to the Federation for treatment with Santana. The clubs, we had many Brazilians training other teams, there were other masseurs, coaches from Yugoslavia, Czechs, but the players at the clubs, regardless of whether they were from Qadsia, Al-Nasr, big or small, any problem they went to the Federation because the Santana was handy. And Santana said in his own way, I don’t know how: “This is it, this and this”. And then they went, because they often left Kuwait and there were highly regarded Egyptian doctors, some came and went: “Look, this is what you said.” He, with his knowledge, surpassed everything others had with equipment, he said before. He was a person in Kuwait who marked an epoch.

“What is Santana going to do here?”

Father Santana: Ball 7 testimony

Military, Pai Santana worked for many years in the Army as well, as did his son Roberto Santana, known as Bola 7. meet at work. It was enough to terrify the tricolors in a classic week against Vasco.

– There was a time when Fluminense trained at the Army’s Physical Education School, and my father was from Vasco. In the morning, when Fluminense was training, my father would say: “These guys… I have to play a macumba”. When there was Fluminense x Vasco, my father terrified the guys, the guys were terrified, they were scared of Santana. “What is Santana going to do here?” The guys kept an eye out, worried.

Father Santana: Roberto Dinamite testimonial

Long before becoming the greatest idol in the history of Vasco, Roberto Dinamite also received advice from Pai Santana, who, taking advantage of the club’s time in Bahia, took the then young player to the terreiro of Mãe Menininha do Gantois, famous Mãe de santo at the time , in Salvador.

– The first great contact with Santana was at the beginning of my career, it was recorded. It was my first game for the main team outside of Rio, it was in Bahia, I entered the second half. The day before he said: “You are starting your career, I want to take you somewhere. Can you go?” I said come on. He took me to Mãe Menininha do Gantois, the first and only time I had direct contact. I had a photo standing up, being prayed for, what I asked for was protection so I could pursue my career and I think I was heard. I am sure. And he contributed a lot in that beginning. The beginning is difficult, and he was very important in what he believed, what I believed.

Father Santana: testimony Dona Carmen

Pai Santana’s trip to Vasco has the fundamental participation of Dona Carmen, his wife, a fanatical Vasco. It was precisely in a classic against Fluminense, when Santana was in the Tricolor, that one of the works by the masseuse against Gigante da Colina drove Carmen crazy. According to her, it was from there that he was convinced to move from Laranjeiras to São Januário.

– There was a game that Vasco was even winning. When he arrived at halftime, he entered the field, spoke I don’t know what to the referee, and Fluminense came back all dressed up. And Vasco was winning two to zero, Fluminense turned and won three to two. That day I exploded. And I was with a brother-in-law who was tricolor. I would curse him and he would say: “Wow, but isn’t he your man?” And I didn’t want to know: “You son of this! You son of that!” I think that’s when he decided to go to Vasco. He rented an apartment in Copacabana, I didn’t even know, in Siqueira Campos, and gave me the key. I thought I couldn’t face it, because I was cute, hot, you know? Because I really was! And he said: “I’m not going to face this black guy at all”. He then called and said: “Carminha…”, he just called me Carminha. “Carminha, I’m not going to pick you up, because I’m here.” I can’t remember the name of the office building. Then I said: “Are you going to Vasco?”, and he said: “I’m going, Carminha. I’m tired of you calling me names.” That’s why I say he went to Vasco because of me, understand? But he was so well received, so well treated and so well loved that he became the greatest vascaíno, in my opinion. Because everything for him was Vasco.

Louder than Shorty

Father Santana: testimony Romario

Despite having scored 326 goals with Vasco’s shirt, Romário recalled that Father Santana often had the name more shouted by the fans than he was and that this was a reason for jokes in the locker room.

– Pai Santana, he was not a folkloric person in Brazilian football or Rio de Janeiro, he was an idol. And that we have to respect. “Father Santana, you’re kidding, you don’t score a goal”, exactly these phrases, “you don’t kick and you’re more yelled at than I am”.

Boxer and “co-author” of Dynamite’s historic goal

Father Santana: testimony Luiz Antônio Simas

Before becoming a masseuse, Pai Santana started his career in boxing, but historian Luiz Antônio Simas says there are no reports of him being involved in brawls. His reputation was for making good mandingas and, in one of them, Santana claims to have helped Roberto Dinamite to score his most beautiful goal, against Botafogo, when he covered Osmar with a sheet before filling the Maracanã net.

– Santana had the reputation of being “great”. It’s curious because they said he was dangerous, he was light welterweight in Boxing, he was thick, but there is no reference to a brawl involving Santana. Santana was intimidated by the mandinga, and not by the physical, by the beating. The mandinga that gave this wonderful aura. Another occasion was Santana saying that Roberto was going to consecrate himself before a game against Botafogo, who did a job. I don’t know if it worked or not, but Roberto scores one of the most beautiful goals in his life, when he throws a balloon at Osmar and makes a wonderful goal, inflating the net. He runs to the general. Santana liked to say that he was co-author of that goal, perhaps the most beautiful goal in Dynamite’s life.

Father Santana: Edmundo testimonial

One of the closest players to Pai Santana was Edmundo. Animal reported the relaxed atmosphere he had with the masseuse in the dressing room and the games he used to play with his friend and co-worker.

– We played with him a lot, that he had a big tongue and we joked if it was all big, that he had become rich there because… anyway… he had a beautiful house in Portugal, he was a very dear professional all over the world. He told cool stories and stories, he laughed a lot at the stories he told himself, but even when he was in Kuwait, his head was in São Januário, that’s what he told me daily. We screwed him a lot. Maybe what I miss most in football is that environment in the locker room where we talk a lot of nonsense, socialize, play until it’s time to go out on the field and do the job seriously and that sometimes doesn’t work out. You will show that he worked with a smile on his face, love, dedication, which is more important than anything else. Other than that, he is folkloric because he made the mandingas for Vasco to win, but more important was his day-to-day work. He is for sure the most dedicated professional I’ve had the opportunity to work with.