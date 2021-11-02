Luciano Huck’s mistake on ‘Domingão’ makes men lose money

an error of Luciano Huck during the frame ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’, on ‘Domingão’ last Sunday (31) ended up causing a man to lose money on the show. On the web, Internet users quickly commented on the matter.

At the time, when reading the question, the presenter made a faux pas, mispronouncing the word “disert”. Instead of reading the term with a “z” sound, he did it with an “s” sound.

In doubt, the participant asked about the word spoken by Huck: “Is this ‘dissert’ with two ‘s’?”. Upon noticing the misunderstanding, Huck then apologized and then read the question again., this time, correctly.

“It’s with an “s” only. It should be sloppy, with a Z sound. My mispronunciation, thanks for correcting me. I’ll repeat it because it was my mistake. When we say that a man is unsophisticated, as it is written there on television, do we mean that he is…?”, said the presenter, trying to avoid harming the participant’s performance.

However, the confusion did not change. Rosimário, who was the participant who was playing the ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ tried, but ended up getting the right answer wrong and lost the R$100 thousand that were at stake. At the time, the answer was ‘eloquent’ and the player replied ‘inelegant’.

Internet users comment on Luciano Huck’s error

On the social networks, netizens quickly commented on Luciano’s mistake, pointing out that the player only lost the game, after the confusion caused by the presenter of ‘Domingão’.

“And the guy who got the answer right, and because of Huck’s pronunciation he switched the answer and lost”, said a boy. “Once again a participant loses the prize for Luciano’s wrong pronunciation”, commented one more. “Luciano Huck got involved and messed up the guy’s reasoning”, pointed out another viewer of the program.

