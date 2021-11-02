Ludmilla appears in the room with a piece of dental floss marked on her butt

After getting strange with the Multishow Award, Ludmilla drew praise from followers by splitting a streak of Photos that caused noise on social media. At the time, the wife of Brunna Gonçalves posed on the bed, wearing a piece of dental floss.

With her panties hidden in her huge butt, the artist he sported an intense gaze and captivated his admirers. With many likes, she received a shower of praise.

“God thank you for giving me this gift of waking up next to this woman every day, amen”, said the woman from Rio. “I said perfect,” said the second person. “Wow guys, what a kick,” commented the third.

got angry

Last week, Ludmilla was angry with the alleged lack of consideration of the Multishow Award with her works released in 2021. According to her, her professional life is a taboo break, and she doesn’t understand the ‘boycott’ of the award.

“I am the first black singer in Latin America to accumulate 1 billion streams on Spotify alone, today there are more than 1.5 billion plays on the platforms. My clips add up to 2.5 billion views, ‘Queen da Favela’ was among the most played songs for months. It’s the numbers that speak. Only this year I launched Numanice Live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way that has never been seen before, for being a woman in charge of the project, a project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a singer Brazilian pop”, said the star.

Next, she he insisted on unmarking his presence on the event’s stage. “The lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil is clear. Like me, several artists from various segments and brands that deserved to be nominated or recognized in the same way that they deliver content to their audiences and are in the same situation. I won’t be performing at the award again this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness. Happy party everyone”, he wrote on the networks.

Multishow

After the noise in the hammocks, the Multishow spoke on the web, and said that he spoke with the singer. In addition, they emphasized the success of former colleague of Anitta.

“We had a chat with Lud a little while ago, actively listening, and we understand her position. We know that today’s world is still far from ideal representation and we will continue working on whatever is necessary to evolve”, they stated.

Check out: