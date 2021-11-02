Luiz Adriano can be punished if Justice proves provocation to Grêmio fans in an invasion of the Arena; see the details

Luiz Adriano does not run the risk of embezzling Palmeiras even if it is proven that the striker provoked Grêmio fans, causing some fans to invade the Arena’s lawn

The center forward Luiz Adriano, from the palm trees, it could be summoned to testify by the common justice of Rio Grande do Sul if the athlete’s provocation to the fans of the Guild in a scene that preceded the invasion of the Arena Grêmio lawn, after Verdão’s 3-1 victory, in Porto Alegre, last Sunday (31).

In an interview with Gaucho radio, Marcos Aurélio Xavier, head of the Porto Alegre District Supporter’s Court, confirmed that one of the fans involved in the mess presented himself to the Public Ministry and accused Luiz Adriano of having ‘called the fans to fight’ after the match and in the middle of the party of the palms on the Arena’s lawn. This fan is away from the stadiums for three months.

O ESPN.com.br got in touch with Marcos Aurélio to find out what the consequences would be in the event of confirmation of Luiz Adriano’s provocation to Grêmio fans. According to him, the agency received the images that supposedly show the attacker’s provocation, but which have not yet been analyzed.

If the images actually show a provocation by Luiz Adriano to the fans, the Palmeiras center forward will be summoned to testify in court. The expectation is that everything is forwarded until next week. The Palmeiras attacker will be able to testify through a videoconference.

The penalty for these cases varies from three months to three years of absence from the stadiums. However, the penalty does not apply to football athletes. With this, the Palmeiras attacker would have a sentence that is pedagogical to him and compensatory for society, which can be paid through the performance of community services.

Furthermore, according to Marcos Aurélio’s explanation to ESPN.com.br, because the process is followed in the common court and not in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Luiz Adriano should not be punished with the loss of matches by Palmeiras.