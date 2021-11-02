Man asks to be arrested again for not living with his wife at home – International

Man asks to go back to jail for not being able to live with his wife in Italy (photo: Freepik/Reproduction) “Please take me to prison,” one man told authorities in Italy. He was serving a home-based sentence for drug involvement in Guidonia Montecelio, a municipality in the province of Rome.

At the age of 30, the man, born in Albnia, lived with his wife who, according to him, was too temperamental. When sent home, he could not stand the daily life with his partner. “Better in prison than in the same apartment with my wife,” emphasized the detainee. The case was reported by the Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Even aware that leaving the house without prior authorization meant his return to the closed regime, he decided to walk to the municipal barracks. ” the hell. I’m afraid of losing my mind. If you don’t want something bad to happen, arrest me,” he told the police.

The unusual request shocked the military on duty, who decided to comply with the man’s wish and took him back to life behind bars.

The new arrest was carried out on the charge of evasion and he is being held in Rebibbia prison in Rome. Now, it is up to the responsible judge to assess the circumstances and reasons for his escape.

