Manicure refuses R$ 28 thousand left by actress

Actress Diana Rigg, who died at the age of 82 in 2020, left an inheritance of R$ 28,000 to her manicurist, Jessca Zhu, but the professional refused to accept the amount, and preferred to allocate the money to the artist’s grandson.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the manicurist explained that he had “a very special relationship” with the actress, who had been a manicurist since 2001, and that she was quite surprised by the fact that she was mentioned in her will. However, she says she chose to leave the inheritance of R$ 28,000 to the famous grandson, who gave life to the character Lady Olenna Tyrell, in the acclaimed HBO series, Game of Thrones.

“I spoke to Dianna’s daughter and explained that the money must go to her grandson, because I did what I did for love. We had a very special relationship,” he declared.

In the news, Jessca Zhu said Diana Rigg was a “very generous and humble person.” “She was happy with the simple things in life, like a cup of coffee. She treated all the girls in the salon like family and was very wise, always giving great advice about life.”

Dianna Rig died in September 2020, aged 82. She left a fortune worth around R$16 million, most of which went to her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, and a small amount to charities and other simple sums to family and friends, such as the manicurist .

In addition to her role in “Game of Thrones”, Dianna Rig also starred in the series “The Avengers” (1961-1969), starred in 007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, as well as being one of the greats of British theater.